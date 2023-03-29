Light rail problems to multiply once it crosses the lake

Alex Crowe has identified some of the problems that could be encountered in completing the light rail link between Gungahlin and northern end of Commonwealth Avenue ("Light rail 2a faces works approval process" March 28, p3).
Any problems found in this short stretch could be multiplied manyfold in stage 3 from the lake to Woden. A new bridge at Commonwealth Avenue will probably be necessary, and there is still debate over which national exhibition centres will have nearby light rail access.
There are also likely engineering and traffic control problems between State Circle southwest and Woden. For example, there is an enormous tabular concrete pillar supporting the Kent Street overpass of Adelaide Avenue that is directly in line with stage 3 light rail and sitting on an approximately 12-15 degrees slope. Two similar pillars support the dual carriageway Carruthers Street overpass of Yarra Glen. These are also directly in the path of light rail.
In both cases, works will cause long and costly traffic disruption and even more costly construction and reconstruction. Both cases are arguably unnecessary.
The tragic school shooting in Nashville Tennessee yesterday marks the 129th mass shooting of 2023. I'm sure thoughts and prayers will be offered which will be hugely helpful until the next shooting occurs.
Australians rightly complain that our mining, gambling and alcohol industries have too much influence on government policy here courtesy of more than generous donations to political parties. In the US it's the NRA and other gun lobby groups which have influence. The NRA has successfully managed to link the "right" to own weapons with personal freedom so apparently everyone has the right to own military style weapons.
I'm always dumbfounded by the imbecilic line that the only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun. We also have morally bankrupt conspiracy theorists suggesting the Sandy Hook School shooting and was faked by President Obama to introduce gun legislation. The stupidity of believing that is beyond comprehension.
Nothing will change in the US. Meanwhile thoughts and prayers keep being offered.
I was absolutely no fan of John Howard. There are dozens of things he did I disliked intensely but the gun reform introduced during his time supported in a bipartisan manner has made Australia a much safer place. Those laws should never be watered down.
The success of the Labor Party at the NSW elections again calls into question the relevance and judgement of the commentators on Sky After Dark. Their ongoing vitriol on climate change, the Voice, the labelling of any concerns about race and social justice as woke, has little resonance outside its own echo chamber and the right wing of the Coalition.
Labor must be hoping their ranting will continue to influence Coalition policy.
The Daily Mail reports that Pauline Hanson received an 11 point agenda about The Voice.
How history repeats. Nearly 100 years ago, just four days before the general election, The Daily Mail sensationally reported on the Zinoviev letter. This purportedly claimed that Russian Bolsheviks wanted a Labour government in the UK, so they could advance their cause in Britain. This was exposed as a fraud by the (pre-Murdoch) Times newspaper.
"The protocols of the Elders of Zion" was another famous fake. I suspect that the 11 point agenda will go down in the annals of history as one more similar "too good to be true" document.
How much safety will the Safeguard Mechanism provide? ("Pocock seeks reform to seal climate deal", March 21 page 1). Even if there were true abatement of emissions from the 215 nominated facilities - that is, without resorting to any dubious offsets - the reduction in CO2 emissions will still be overshadowed by the millions of tonnes of LNG and coal exports (whose millions of tonnes of CO2 emissions will be released overseas).
It is incomprehensible that Australia takes no responsibility for these so-called Scope 3 emissions or their massive contribution to climate change. As the world's largest gas exporting country and the second largest coal exporter, Australia is clearly complicit in the planet's climate mess.
In the latest IPCC report, UN secretary general Antonio Guterres has presented an "all-hands-on-deck Acceleration Agenda" which specifically calls for no new coal and stopping expansion of existing oil and gas resources.
For the futures of our children and grandchildren, our political leaders must heed this unprecedented call or, at the very least, extend the Safeguard Mechanism with a moratorium of, say, four or five years on any new coal and gas projects in Australia, to give renewables a chance.
A NSW Labor government should be good news for Canberra to Sydney rail travellers and all those new "Labor" towns and cities in-between.
Labor has long been more sympathetic to public infrastructure than their opponents. And having three relevant governments of the same political colour for at least the next two years shouldn't hurt.
It won't hurt either that NSW Labor has committed to release the Report on Regional Faster Rail commissioned by NSW Premier Berejiklian in late 2018 that the outgoing state Coalition government has sat on for the last four years.
A month or so back, Professor Andrew McNaughton, the current head of the UK's High Speed Rail Network and author of the suppressed report, went public. To paraphrase: faster rail between Sydney and Canberra is a straightforward infrastructure management task. Existing travel times would come down by at least 75 minutes. Rail would be competitive with car, bus and air.
None of this ought to be news. Local rail groups, academic commentators and travellers have been banging on about it for longer than most would care to remember.
Already there is significant actual and pent-up demand for a faster rail service. Many trains are regularly booked out. A decent rail service would form the spine to much improved and essential regional transport arrangements.
"It's time" for federal, NSW and ACT Labor politicians to turn their encouraging words of the last 5-10 years into action.
While many forced smiles and gritted teeth succeed another Liberal loss ("Interim NSW Labor ministry to be sworn in", canberratimes.com.au March 28), will the NSW party be content with a lightweight "wake-up call" post-election report of the type that the federal party, and other state and ACT branches claim to have digested in the past year while still treading a path to nowhere fast?
If ingrained Liberal penchants for pork-barrelling and lazy policy-making on key voter concerns are not turned around honestly and constructively, and for much broader public benefit, the party will be known for little other than its negative yapping at anything vaguely sensible, fair and progressive, and its mastery at filling seats on opposition benches.
It is encouraging that Labor and the Greens have reached a compromise on the safeguard mechanism bill with an emissions cap of 140 mega-tonnes on our biggest polluters.
Fossil fuel producers like Santos and Woodside have made record profits in recent years, while natural disasters are costing our economy billions of dollars, according to Treasury estimates. These disasters are fuelled by the very product coal and gas companies are selling. Yet the door is still open to approve new fossil fuel projects. Tanya Plibersek's department has only recently given the nod to a new gas processing plant in Western Australia, valid to 2063. We have a long way to go.
The Manuka hotel and theatre development was announced in 2019 as a project to transform the historic Capitol Theatre block into a hotel and entertainment precinct.
The hotel seems to be completed but remains fenced off, while no work has started on the rest of the block - which has become a derelict eyesore. Manuka used to be Canberra's upmarket shopping and dining precinct. It's high time the ACT government read the riot act to the developer who should be given a timeline to complete the project or face escalating penalties. Or does the tail wag the dog here?
It was heartbreaking to see another kangaroo massacre take place near Batemans Bay recently. The last psychopaths who did this had their charges dismissed, despite admitting to doing it.
Animal cruelty legislation counts for absolutely nothing if the judicial system permits offenders to suffer zero consequences for their actions.
If friends of Albert Hall really were friends they'd have done their homework. I cannot believe they have dodged the truth why so many pine trees have been cut down next to Albert Hall. The trees were dead.
These pine have been dead for more than four years. Dead trees also need removing in other places in ACT to reduce bushfire fuel.
I Suggest people drive around Commonwealth Park, Kingston Markets, The Glass House, Telopea and Hague Park etc and look for dead trees
There he goes again, Rod Matthews with a ridiculous suggestion that we should be allowed to hunt unicorns. They're rare enough Rod without people like you killing the poor defenceless creatures. What next, the Easter Bilby?
The Voice was proposed as a counter to the effects of systemic racism. Only in extreme bad faith would one compare the Voice with apartheid and eugenics, exemplars of the very thing the Voice seeks to confront.
The 70's weren't great but I tell you what we didn't have. There were no safe spaces, trigger warnings, or offended teenagers. Why? Because for thousands of years the only people who could breed, could build shelters, hunt for food and kill sabre tooth tigers.
Now we have people having kids who can't eat wheat!
Your correspondents Janet Hunt and Stephen Lawton (letters 29 March) have missed the basic point of my letter (March 27) about the Voice. The scope of ''matters relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders'' should be clear.
There is a big difference between issues relating only to this group and those relating to the total population. If it is the latter, voters should be concerned about unexpected or unintended consequences, one of which is potentially a third chamber.
Why is (generally sensible) federal Labor contributing $85.9 million to stage 2a light rail? Is it a secret plot to get the ACT to elect a Liberal government?
Those who have lost a good bus service, have disrupted commutes and who struggle to pay rates (just to keep Shane's silly dream alive) will be tempted to change this "on the nose" government. It's time.
Mr Netanyahu of Israel wants to be another Putin but unfortunately, unlike the Russians, Israelis are very hot blooded. Let's hope him a retirement in jail soon.
