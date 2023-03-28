Variety shows by their nature had guest stars every week and the 1970s were rife with these. The Muppet Show attracted a mix of veterans like Bob Hope and then-popular stars, some of whom endured, like Elton John, some of whom faded into obscurity (like mimes Shields and Yarnell). There was debate among the makers as to whether viewers tuned in for the Muppets or the guest stars. I'd say it was a bit of both.