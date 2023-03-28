Rian (Knives Out) Johnson's upcoming case-of-the-week show Poker Face deals with Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne) who can always tell when someone is lying. She's a casino worker (where her skill would come in handy) on the run after a suspicious death who finds time to solve homicides along the way. It sounds a bit like Lie to Me meets Columbo meets The Littlest Hobo.
Time will tell how it is, but one thing that intrigued me was it was touted as having a "lengthy list of guest stars" including Chloë Sevigny, Ron Pearlman, Lil Rel Howery and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.
All of these actors have respectable lists of movie and TV credits and singling them as guest stars makes sense. Charlie's itinerant lifestyle means she'll encounter different folk at each new place so lots of opportunities exist.
As for the shades of meaning in terms like "guest star", "special guest star", "and", "with" and "John Smith as John Doe" and billing at the front or end of an episode, it can be complicated and confusing: we'll leave that to the agents and producers who hammer it all out in the contracts.
Speaking of Columbo, that show - really more a long series of TV movies - had at least one celebrity guest star, usually as the murderer, each week. Some, like William Shatner and Robert Culp, came back more than once to be badgered into submission by Peter Falk's ever-polite, deceptively shambling lieutenant.
The TV show guest star doesn't seem to be as big as a phenomenon as it once was. Perhaps with more TV than ever and the increasing popularity and respectability streaming shows, the small screen doesn't carry the same taint of slumming or being a has-been it once did, so we've been seeing stars more often.
But a shrewd one-off or occasional appearance doesn't hurt a star's allure. And it doesn't hurt if the big names know someone on the show. So, say, Bruce Willis appears on Friends or That 70s Show. Call it stunt casting - whatever character he's playing, he's Bruce, even in a bad wig - but it's a bit of fun for us and, presumably, him.
Even in the early days of TV, a big movie star could sometimes be coaxed to appear on the small screen. William Holden, John Wayne and Rock Hudson all made appearances on the hugely popular sitcom I Love Lucy and James Stewart and Humphrey Bogart guested on Jack Benny's show. It helped when the show was very popular.
Lucille Ball scored a coup by having Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton guest star as "themselves" in Here's Lucy in 1970. Their notoriety as a celebrity couple had not abated even if their movies together had peaked in quality and the story involved Lucille Ball getting Liz's diamond ring stuck on her finger.
Theme-appropriate guest casting also happens. The Big Bang Theory with its cast of geeky nerds had scientists like Stephen Hawking and genre stars like Carrie Fisher and Brent Spiner appear.
And That 70s Show had appearances from both current stars (Seth Green, Amy Adams) and nostalgic appearances from such 1970s favourites as Mary Tyler Moore, Shirley Jones and the evergreen Betty White (RIP).
White was, in fact, something of a professional guest star. Apart from her major gigs like Mary Tyler Moore, The Golden Girls and Hot in Cleveland, White popped up in everything from The Bold and the Beautiful to Boston Legal to game shows. And she was far from the only one so employed.
Variety shows by their nature had guest stars every week and the 1970s were rife with these. The Muppet Show attracted a mix of veterans like Bob Hope and then-popular stars, some of whom endured, like Elton John, some of whom faded into obscurity (like mimes Shields and Yarnell). There was debate among the makers as to whether viewers tuned in for the Muppets or the guest stars. I'd say it was a bit of both.
Shows like The Love Boat and Fantasy Island and Murder, She Wrote traded heavily on nostalgia with guests like Roddy McDowall, June Allyson, Ethel Merman and Cyd Charisse and TV regulars like Richard Dawson and Milton Berle. The Love Boat reboot with guest stars like C. Thomas Howell and Billy Ray Cyrus wasn't the same.
Of course, there were up and coming actors who made early appearances on TV shows, too. But that's another story.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
