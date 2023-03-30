Sometimes when getting in touch for an interview, it doesn't go quite to plan.
Take this interview with Scottish comedian Danny Bhoy. I've been given a number to the Melbourne hotel he's supposedly staying at and after 30 minutes of trying - going back and forth between the publicity team assuring me he's waiting by his in-room phone, and the hotel's front desk telling me the person who is staying in room 2424 is not picking up - someone clicks. No one had passed on the message that there had been a change in accommodation.
"Oh my god, did you wake up someone in a Holiday Inn?" Danny Bhoy asks when the phone drama has been sorted. Luckily I didn't. Not in the least because it was a Hyatt I had been calling, not a Holiday Inn.
"I hope you didn't conduct half the interview with some businessman. He would have been very confused."
It's the first time Bhoy has been back in Australia in four years. It's a fact he still finds incredible. Pre-pandemic, the comedian spent a lot of his time here. He feels a connection with Australia, and of course, there have been things he's missed. One of the big ones, understandably, being the coffee - "I flew in at 8am and the first thing I did was send friends a photograph of me having a flat white. I literally wrote 'The first decent coffee I've had in four years'."
But while he has been held up in his home country of Scotland, Bhoy has found his own way of keeping up to date with what's been happening Down Under.
"I've got this ... feed of news channels on my TV, and just before I went to bed - because you'd be getting up in the morning when I was going to bed at night - I used to watch half an hour of the ABC just so I could fill myself in with what was happening in Australia," he says.
"And often I'd wake up in the morning and go, did that really happen?"
This constant update of what was happening in Australia while he's been gone has certainly come in handy when adapting his latest show, Now Is Not A Good Time, for his Aussie tour.
Bhoy is known for his unique brand of storytelling, with much of his material based on his travels. On stage, he'd share observations about the comedic way Italy's parliament plays out or about that time he was cornered by a gecko in a motel room in regional Australia. But what happens when you're not allowed to travel?
It's easy to see the pandemic as a global experience with universal similarities. But even comparing Canberra with Melbourne - the city where Bhoy previewed his Australian tour - there were vast differences in how those two years played out, and that's in the same country, let alone between Australia and Scotland, for example.
"I'm having to change the whole situation of things that were relevant in Scotland during the lockdown, but not relevant here. And sometimes it's just a case of rewording it or presenting it differently," Bhoy says.
"But what was very odd last night [at the Melbourne's show], a couple of times when I mentioned something, people would groan and I was like, 'What have I done? What have I just said?' And then they'd say, 'Oh, you can't say that here because we weren't allowed to do that'. So that's a big difference.
"We had things tough in Scotland, there's no doubt about it. But we were more at odds with England and what was happening down south because they had different rules. So we didn't know what was going on in Australia, or even other countries in Europe. It was odd when you think about it, I'm still processing it."
It's worth saying that Now Is Not A Good Time is not a show about the pandemic. Of course, it does mention it - how could it not? It would be ignoring the elephant in the room. But Bhoy says he's bringing the same observational humour that he always does - but this time the observations are a little closer to home. Observations that Bhoy collected while spending time at home the past few years that still felt relevant.
Really, it wasn't until six months after other comedians started to head back to the stage that Bhoy decided to dig into what he had collected.
"It took me a while to come back - I don't know why, I just know that I didn't feel ready. And then it all happened very quickly because there was a friend of mine back home, who does a little comedy festival in this small Scottish village every year, emailed me and said, 'Do you want to come and do it?" Bhoy says.
"And I said no when I still wasn't ready, and then I had a moment of reflection about it and thought, I've got to do this. I've got all this material stored up and it's time to make the leap. And so I only had a week to prepare for my first gig in nearly three years.
"I was terrified. In fact, I was probably more scared than doing my first-ever gig. It was just terrifying. It felt like I'd never done it before, and then about 10 minutes in, it felt almost disappointingly normal."
Some things never change. And that includes the audience. Or at least, they haven't changed because of the pandemic.
It's been 20 years since Bhoy first stepped onto the comedy stage, and in that time he's slowly started to see faces in the audiences light up with their phone lights more and more often, as they start to tune out. And that's no slight on Bhoy's comedy - he's highly acclaimed for a reason. But as younger audiences come through, the comedian says it's as though they can't focus on anything longer than a one-liner.
"Five years ago you used to be able to do a pre-show announcement saying, can you please turn your mobile phones off? But if you tell a 17-year-old kid to turn his phone off, he will tell you to fuck off. They just can't do it," Bhoy says.
"They turn them to silent and they're not disruptive. The attention span of the younger kids is a bit of an issue but my problem is I don't have any short jokes, right? I don't do one-liners. I do stories. And I noticed this, even when I go and visit my nieces and nephews, they can't listen to a story. They just can't do it."
Danny Bhoy is at Canberra Theatre on Monday and Tuesday. For tickets go to canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
