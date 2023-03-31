Broker. (M) 129 minutes. 4 stars
Japanese writer-director Kore-eda Hirokazu won the Palme d'Or at Cannes for Shoplifters (2018). His new film, which also focuses on people operating outside the law, was a critical success at Cannes. It won the Best Actor Award for Song Kang-ho (who was in Parasite) and the Ecumenical Jury Award, in which a jury chosen by Catholic and Protestant groups chooses the film that in addition to its artistic quality best "touches the spiritual dimension of our existence".
Interestingly, that latter criteria doesn't mean the film itself needs to focus on Christianity or even religion although there's an element of that in Broker.
Kore-eda is working in South Korea here and his story deals with baby brokers, people who sell orphaned or abandoned babies and children without legal authority. It's a subject that raises a lot of questions and discussion points and the story deals with some of these without turning into a lecture or a sermon.
On a rainy night in Busan, So-young (K-pop star Lee Ji-eun) leaves her child - whom she's named Woo-sung - at a "baby box" outside a church. This isn't illegal - parents who can't or don't want to take care of their infants make use of them and the children are placed into care - but unauthorised people taking the babies and selling them is.
So-Young changes her mind and returns to reclaim Woo-sung, only to find that he's been taken by Dong-soo (Gang Dong-won), who works at the church, and his affable partner in crime Sang-hyun (Song Kang-ho), who has a laundry business (and is in debt to some rather dubious types).
But So-Young - and we - soon discover Dong-soo and Sang-hyun, while motivated by money, aren't heartless: they care for the children well (even if it's largely to maintain their value - and it's worth noting that boys are worth more than girls in this "industry") and don't want to place them with bad parents if they can help it.
So-Young decides to throw in with the men: she'll take a large cut of the money they make selling the baby and help them find suitable parents. The former will help her, the latter will ease the burden of her maternal guilt in abandoning Woo-sung: at least she will know he'll be well cared for and loved.
Along the way they pick up a young stowaway.
The operation is being staked out by two cops - Soon-jin (Bae Doona) and her colleague (Lee Joo-young) - who want to arrange a sting operation to catch the brokers in the act of selling the baby. They're not in a rush and it transpires they do have a kind of sympathy for, or at least understanding of, the people they're after.
Broker is long - over two hours - and the pace is leisurely, sometimes too much so.
There are several components - the police case, the broker action, the interactions among the makeshift "family", even a murder - and some are given more weight and attention than others.
The many characters are interesting to spend time with and we learn more about them as the film unfolds.
We encounter a couple of different orphanages that seem to be quite well run by caring people but the difficulties children who grow up in such places can face are not ignored.
Although the subject matter is serious, Kore-eda's treatment allows for many lighter, human moments. The film is not nearly as dark in tone as it could have been - the grimmer possibilities are not much delved into and the nastier actions take place off screen. But that's what Kore-eda wants: this is more of a character study and exploration of the complexities of a deeply human situation with many nuances than a police procedural or a gritty drama.
