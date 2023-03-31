Although the subject matter is serious, Kore-eda's treatment allows for many lighter, human moments. The film is not nearly as dark in tone as it could have been - the grimmer possibilities are not much delved into and the nastier actions take place off screen. But that's what Kore-eda wants: this is more of a character study and exploration of the complexities of a deeply human situation with many nuances than a police procedural or a gritty drama.