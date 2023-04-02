The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
In Depth

Gynaecologists Professor Luk Rombauts, Dr Sarah Broderick clarify endometriosis treatment options

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
April 3 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Leanne Hermes started to experience agonising pain when she got her first period at age 11. In the 33 years since, she's had three babies and 16 surgeries.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.