The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Lawyers for alleged Canberra Hospital killer Aleu Mapiou to explore mental impairment defence

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated March 28 2023 - 3:39pm, first published 1:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police outside Canberra Hospital after the alleged murder. Picture by James Croucher
Police outside Canberra Hospital after the alleged murder. Picture by James Croucher

Lawyers for a teenager accused of killing a fellow patient inside Canberra Hospital's adult mental health unit are set to explore an impairment defence if he is deemed fit to plead.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.