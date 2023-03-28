The Canberra Times
Times Past: March 29, 1962

By Jess Hollingsworth
March 29 2023 - 12:00am
The front page of The Canberra Times on March 29, 1962.
An iconic bridge that has had a few versions of itself, which became the bridge that many Canberrans know and use today, began its construction in 1962. The article published on this day explained just how the bridge was to be constructed.

