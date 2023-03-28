Times Past: March 29, 1962

An iconic bridge that has had a few versions of itself, which became the bridge that many Canberrans know and use today, began its construction in 1962. The article published on this day explained just how the bridge was to be constructed.
On this day in 1962, The Canberra Times featured a picture on the front page of the beginning stages of the construction with the first deck section of the new Commonwealth Avenue Bridge being put into position.
Each of the sections was to be three traffic lanes wide but only 20 foot long. The precast concrete was hollow to reduce weight without impairing its strength.
The sections were supported on temporary wooden scaffolding and there were a total of 202 precast sections that would make up the bridge.
The completed bridge was set to provide six traffic lanes across Canberra Lake, and was due to begin filling in 1963. A National Capital Development Commission spokesman said that 18 sections had been poured and three were placed into their final position. The contractors expected to position six sections a week.
The timber scaffolding would be extended the whole length of the bridge into the next week. When all sections were in position, high tensile steel cables would be passed through and tightened, locking them into a self supporting arch.
Work was proceeding on schedule, the spokesman said. Foundation work was complete, except for pier 2, which was being founded on steel piles because of soft foundation material.
An underpass for traffic flow onto the bridge was being built at the southern end. Piers for the structure were almost complete, ready for the deck beams.
After completion of the deck structure, the timber would be removed and the river diverted under the bridge through a channel.
The remaining truss span of the old Commonwealth Avenue Bridge would be removed and work would start in the dry river bed.
