The most prolific goal-scorer in A-League Women's history says Canberra United can defy the odds to go all the way to the title, brushing aside what-if scenarios and ladder permutations of a chaotic last round.
Canberra's finals hopes will hinge on as many as three games over the coming days before it plays Melbourne City in the last game of the regular season on Sunday night.
The good and bad news is Canberra players will know before kick-off in their game what they have to do to clinch a top-four spot or, if results go against them, they will be playing for end-of season pride.
Either way, star striker and captain Michelle Heyman says Canberra is ready to "throw our punches", adamant her team can be a championship contender if everything aligns.
The fact Canberra is still in the play-off conversation is remarkable in itself given the team suffered back to back 5-0 losses in January and was embroiled in an ineligible substitution controversy, prompting most to write it off as a finals option.
"I feel like pressure makes everyone step up," Heyman said.
"We had to sit down and do some soul searching [two months ago] to figure out what [was happening] that made us go so low.
"The one thing we came together as a collective and [decided on] was if we work harder for each other, then nothing can really stop us because we know we have the talent.
"We know we can score goals, we've got everything we need. It was just a conversation with each other to say: 'I'm going to work twice as hard'.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
"It's a motto we've stuck with and it's really a special thing. It hurt us, but it gave us more fire in the belly to come out and throw our punches. We're ready."
The nervous wait begins on Wednesday night when the second-placed Sydney FC host the sixth-placed Perth Glory.
A Sydney win is the most ideal outcome for Canberra. That would leave finals hopes in Canberra's hands, with a win against Melbourne City guaranteeing a top-four spot.
But a Glory triumph would see it jump ahead of Canberra on goal difference, leaving Canberra's hopes relying on favourable results in the Wellington Phoenix v Melbourne Victory and the Glory v Brisbane Roar matches.
"The last few weeks it has been about controlling what we can control," said Laura Hughes.
"We can't focus on other results, all we can do is prepare for Melbourne City on Sunday. Three points will either get us into the season, or we'll finish the season on a high."
Heyman became the most-capped player in the competition's history when she ran on for her 158th appearance last weekend. She's also six goals short of 100 career goals.
"I'm loving it. I'd like to be scoring more because I was used to scoring pretty much every game," Heyman said.
"Deep down, I feel better now [than I did when I was younger]. I've changed my entire life so I can be a footballer, and I think that balance is making me who I am today and it's making me a better athlete."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.