The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra United confident ALW finals chances are alive despite needing favourable results

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
Updated March 28 2023 - 4:14pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michelle Heyman is confident Canberra United can clinch a finals berth. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Michelle Heyman is confident Canberra United can clinch a finals berth. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The most prolific goal-scorer in A-League Women's history says Canberra United can defy the odds to go all the way to the title, brushing aside what-if scenarios and ladder permutations of a chaotic last round.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.