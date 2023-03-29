The Canberra Times
Times Past: March 30, 1976

By Jess Hollingsworth
March 30 2023 - 12:00am
The front page of The Canberra Times on March 30, 1976.
Canberra, like most of the western world, was built on the backs of horses. On this day in 1976, The Canberra Times reported on the tug of war between two government departments over the responsibility of irreplaceable horse-era relics in Canberra.

