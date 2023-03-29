Times Past: March 30, 1976

Canberra, like most of the western world, was built on the backs of horses. On this day in 1976, The Canberra Times reported on the tug of war between two government departments over the responsibility of irreplaceable horse-era relics in Canberra.
The Department of the Capital Territory thought it had full responsibility, but an employee of the Department of Administrative Services (which is responsible for the national collection) expressed amazement when told his department had not been consulted in planning for the future housing of the horse-era items.
The source of the confusion came from the Department of Capital Territory announcement that the Horse Era Museum at Watson had been closed.
A statement said that after some minor restoration work, some selected items would be taken to 'Lanyon', where they would be displayed ''in a more sympathetic setting". These items would include buggies and blacksmith's equipment.
The City Manager, Mr Tony Blunn, said that the Watson Museum had never been appropriate and that the building was inadequate as a display area and for the preservation and security of exhibits. According to the employee of the Department of Administrative Services, the horse-era collection was unique.
"There is no other collection in Australia that would rank with it, which is why I am amazed that the Department of the Capital Territory is moving in this way without liaison with this department which is responsible for national collections," he said.
Mr Blunn added that some of the collection could be accommodated in outbuildings at Lanyon but there probably would not be enough room to house some of the larger items.
He was aware of the need for proper accommodation, something which had not been provided at Watson.
"We are very anxious to get all these things into an appropriate setting and get someone, a curator, to look after them properly," he said.
Larger items which could not fit at Lanyon would have to be stored in a proper place. The museum, acquired by the then Department of the Interior about six years prior, had never been well attended - partly because of its location.
Mr Blunn said the department would like to use the building at Watson for community purposes.
