The Alexander Maconochie Centre has has failed the ACT, and it's only getting more expensive

By Kate Carnell
Updated March 29 2023 - 3:15pm, first published 1:30pm
It now costs Canberrans $190,769 per prisoner per year at the Alexander Maconochie Centre. Picture by Karleen Minney
It now costs Canberrans $190,769 per prisoner per year at the Alexander Maconochie Centre. Picture by Karleen Minney

When the Alexander Maconochie Centre was opened in 2008, it was with a fundamental belief that this would be a different type of prison - one that would truly rehabilitate, address recidivism and help people get back to productive lives in the community.

