Most Aussies are obsessed with owning a home because we think of it as a rite of passage. In fact, it wasn't too long ago that there was a real expectation that buying a home was something you'd work towards in your 20s or 30s. Not so now, though! Having anything vaguely close to a decent deposit means saving tens of thousands of dollars - that's not easy, especially if you're renting. You may feel as if you'll never be able to own a home but plenty of people beat the challenges, and you can too.