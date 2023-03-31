The Canberra Times

A Real Girl's Guide to Money by Effie Zahos outlines the home truths about saving for a house

By Effie Zahos
April 1 2023 - 5:30am
Buying your first home doesn't have to mean living on two-minute noodles and instant coffee for years. The trick is to think outside the square. Picture Shutterstock
This is an edited extract from A Real Girl's Guide to Money (Are Media Books, RRP $24.99). On sale now.

Most Aussies are obsessed with owning a home because we think of it as a rite of passage. In fact, it wasn't too long ago that there was a real expectation that buying a home was something you'd work towards in your 20s or 30s. Not so now, though! Having anything vaguely close to a decent deposit means saving tens of thousands of dollars - that's not easy, especially if you're renting. You may feel as if you'll never be able to own a home but plenty of people beat the challenges, and you can too.

