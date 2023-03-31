Most Aussies are obsessed with owning a home because we think of it as a rite of passage. In fact, it wasn't too long ago that there was a real expectation that buying a home was something you'd work towards in your 20s or 30s. Not so now, though! Having anything vaguely close to a decent deposit means saving tens of thousands of dollars - that's not easy, especially if you're renting. You may feel as if you'll never be able to own a home but plenty of people beat the challenges, and you can too.
Buying your first home doesn't have to mean living on two-minute noodles and instant coffee for years (although I don't mind instant coffee). The trick is to think outside the square. There's a whole variety of different strategies you can mix and match to get you over the line and into your first home.
You generally need at least a 5 per cent deposit to be able to get a loan but if you borrow more than 80 per cent of the purchase price you may need to pay lenders mortgage insurance (LMI). This protects the lender, not you, if you can't keep up your loan repayments.
As a guide, if you buy a place for $500,000 with a 10 per cent deposit of $50,000, LMI will cost around $8700. With a deposit of just 5 per cent, the premium jumps to about $15,000. You can pay it upfront or add it to your loan, but this means you will pay interest. There are a few ways you may be able to avoid LMI, which I'll look at next.
As well as covering the deposit, you'll also need enough money to cover all the upfront expenses such as stamp duty, legal fees, inspections and bank fees. These can add an extra 5-7 per cent to the cost, so it's important to factor these in when setting your savings goal.
It is possible to get into the market with a smaller deposit and not have to fork out thousands for LMI. Lenders offer special LMI discounts from time to time and may waive LMI for certain professionals such as lawyers, accountants and doctors. It's worth looking out for those. Here are a few more ways to avoid LMI.
Get family to help with the deposit
Think about asking your mum and dad or other relatives, if they can put some cash towards your deposit to help you hit your 20 per cent goal to avoid LMI.
Having a cash gift under your belt might help you avoid LMI but it doesn't get you off the savings hook entirely. Lenders want to know that you have the discipline to handle regular loan repayments, and you'll still be asked for proof of regular savings, usually extending back three to six months. You may also be asked to provide a letter from your parents stating that the cash they have contributed is a gift and not something they expect to be repaid.
Use the government's Home Guarantee Scheme
The Home Guarantee Scheme is a government initiative designed to help home buyers purchase a home sooner. It includes the First Home Guarantee, the Regional Home Guarantee and the Family Home Guarantee.
The First Home Guarantee and Regional Home Guarantee allow eligible first home buyers to buy a home with as little as 5 per cent deposit without paying LMI. The government guarantees up to 15 per cent of the value of the property that you purchase. You will need to meet certain eligibility criteria which includes an income test. There are also property price caps which vary based on where the property is located. To qualify for the Regional Home Guarantee, you must have been living in the region for at least 12 months.
The Family Home Guarantee which is designed to help eligible single parents with at least one dependent child buy a family home with a deposit as little as 2 per cent and no LMI. The government will guarantee up to 18 per cent of the property's value. Again, there are income limits and price caps.
Ask your parents to go guarantor
A guarantor puts up the equity in their own home as additional security for your loan. This extra layer of security can get you over the line if you have a small deposit.
Let's say you have a cash deposit of 5 per cent, and your mum and dad are willing to guarantee 15 per cent of your property's value. The combination of your savings and the backing of your guarantor gives you security equivalent to a 20 per cent deposit. Hey presto, no need for LMI.
Having a guarantor sounds simple enough but there is a serious side to it. If, for whatever reason, you can't keep up your home loan repayments, the lender will turn to your guarantor to pay out the loan. This is why it's important that your guarantor gets legal advice to understand what's involved.
When you have set your target amount, I suggest working backwards to calculate how much you need to save to achieve your goal. Let's say you want to save $50,000 in five years, you'd need to put away $833 a month. This doesn't factor in any earnings but you get the gist.
To help you reach your goal, look for ways to cut costs or pick up a few side hustles to make extra cash. And if you're renting, moving back home will save you a fortune. If you can channel those savings into your deposit, you'll be well placed to make an offer on a place a lot sooner than you anticipated.
The best place to grow your cash depends on the amount you have already saved, how much you can save on a regular basis, the time frame you are looking at and the level of risk you are willing to take.
Many budding home buyers use online savings accounts. The biggest plus of this option is that your money is certainly safe, as the federal government guarantees deposits up to $250,000 in authorised deposit-taking institutions. This is all well and good but it still means that your own regular deposits have to do most of the heavy lifting.
One way to fast-track your deposit is not necessarily to save more but rather to invest it in a way that earns a higher return. This does involve dialling up the risk, though.
You might consider a property or Australian share exchange traded fund (ETF). There are downsides to this strategy. With ETFs, for example, brokerage fees of around $15-$20 are charged each time you invest in an ETF. Realistically, this means ETFs are only an option if you're okay with just making a few sizeable lump sum trades, perhaps saving in an online account first, then transferring the funds to the ETF when you've got a solid amount.
The other drawback is that if the sharemarket falls, the value of your ETF will drop too, taking your deposit with it.
Another way to save for your first home is through the First Home Super Saver (FHSS) scheme. Under the FHSS you can add up to $15,000 each financial year, or $50,000 in total, to your super to buy your first home. You do have to stick to the standard contribution caps.
Then, when you're ready to buy a place, you apply to the tax office for a release of your contributions plus earnings.
How does the FHSS help you grow a deposit? The benefit of saving through your super is that your before-tax contributions as well as the investment returns are taxed at only 15 per cent. That's likely to be less than the tax you pay on your wage or salary. So more of your money goes towards growing your deposit instead of paying the tax office.
The catch with the FHSS, though, is that if you change your mind about buying a home, you won't be able to withdraw your contributions to spend on anything else. The money is locked away until you retire.
There's no single right or wrong strategy. You're free to mix and match. Personally, I like the idea of having some in cash to keep things safe and some in high-growth investments - as long as you have the time and risk appetite. If you're planning to buy a $600,000 home with a 10 per cent deposit ($60,000), for example, you can choose to save $20,000 in super under the FHSS, $30,000 using an ETF and $10,000 in an online savings account. It's about what works for you.
If you are finding it tough to save enough money yourself, don't give up. More solutions are available. Here are three to consider.
Rentvesting: This is when you buy an investment property that you rent out while you pay rent where you live. Rentvesting can let you get a toehold in the market while still living in your preferred suburb.
Co-buying: By pooling your resources with someone else, you may be able to afford a higher-quality property or a better suburb. Just make sure you do it with someone you can trust and have a written agreement - preferably drafted by a solicitor - that spells out how your set-up will work.
Shared equity schemes: These involve getting an equity partner/investor to chip in some of the purchase price, and in return, they get a stake in the property. Many state and territory governments are operating these schemes and there are also private companies offering this option. It's important to make sure you look at the fine print to understand the eligibility criteria, the costs involved and what happens when you want to sell.
