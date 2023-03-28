The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra Comanchero commander Khaled Khoder pleads not guilty to money laundering

BF
By Blake Foden
March 29 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Khaled Khoder leaves court, dressed simultaneously in camouflage and high-visibility clothing, last month. Picture by Blake Foden
Khaled Khoder leaves court, dressed simultaneously in camouflage and high-visibility clothing, last month. Picture by Blake Foden

A camera-shy Canberra bikie boss is set to contest a series of charges, including money laundering, after a magistrate expressed dissatisfaction with delays in his case.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.