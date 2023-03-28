A camera-shy Canberra bikie boss is set to contest a series of charges, including money laundering, after a magistrate expressed dissatisfaction with delays in his case.
Canberra Comanchero commander Khaled Khoder, 31, pleaded not guilty in the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday to seven charges.
In addition to the money laundering allegation, Khoder denied two gun possession crimes, unlawfully possessing stolen property, supplying and possessing anabolic steroids, and using a telecommunications network with intent to commit a serious offence.
He had already pleaded not guilty to a drug trafficking charge, related to methamphetamine.
Khoder has been before the court for nearly a year, having been arrested at Melbourne Airport and extradited to the ACT to face the trafficking charge in early May 2022.
His apprehension followed a raid at his Coombs home, where an ACT Policing statement said officers had found and seized about 700 grams of suspected methamphetamine, roughly $40,000 in cash, drug paraphernalia, a handgun and ammunition.
It later emerged in court that some of the items had in fact been located in common areas of the unit complex where Khoder lived.
Khoder was granted bail upon his return to the ACT, hours after Detective Inspector Mark Steel labelled membership of outlaw motorcycle gangs "a ticket to prison".
Since then, his case has been bogged down by a series of adjournments.
One of these occurred in late February, when Khoder sacked solicitor Luke Vozella before hiding his face with a camouflage covering when he spotted a news camera outside court.
The bikie boss, otherwise clad in high-visibility workwear, nearly walked into a window while his vision was obscured.
He returned to court on Tuesday with a new lawyer, Tom Taylor, who entered the latest pleas on his behalf after magistrate Jane Campbell lamented the case's slow progress.
Mr Taylor ultimately sought another adjournment, saying he was waiting to receive "critical" footage of a search warrant police had conducted as part of the investigation into Khoder.
The court heard Mr Taylor had also requested a report on the data investigators had downloaded from Khoder's phone.
After prosecutor Nathan Deakes indicated he would likely be able to provide the report in about two weeks' time, Ms Campbell listed the case to return to court on April 26.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
