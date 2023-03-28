The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

ACT Minister for Mental Health Emma Davidson is on thin ice

By The Canberra Times
March 29 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

To paraphrase Oscar Wilde: "To attract one controversy, Ms Davidson, may be regarded as a misfortune; to attract two looks like carelessness."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.