To paraphrase Oscar Wilde: "To attract one controversy, Ms Davidson, may be regarded as a misfortune; to attract two looks like carelessness."
Emma Davidson, the ACT's Minister for Mental Health, is starting to look a bit accident prone. If there's a banana skin around, there seems to be a good chance she will skid on it.
First, there was the "communication error" where on the Monday she corrected a false statement which she had made on the previous Friday.
This concerned her knowledge of a complaint about her. An outside review of her office found that inexperience, a lack of quality leadership and workplace conflict contributed to a high rate of staff quitting.
And now there is the disclosure of medical records to the nurses' union. This happened in her department. In some places, she would already have resigned.
It was president Truman who had the sign saying "The Buck Stops Here" on his desk in the White House. That sign does not appear to have been replicated in Ms Davidson's office.
Politicians do not have to resign when things go wrong in their department - but it helps them survive if they acknowledge some responsibility. They are, after all, in charge - or so the theory runs.
But the latest controversy over health records getting into the wrong hands raises the question of who exactly is in charge. Where does the buck stop?
Is it with Ms Davidson (responsible for mental health) or is it with Labor's Rachel Stephen-Smith, the Minister for Health?
One of the problems with coalitions is that they can be too disparate to act easily together. Red-green governments present a united front - until they don't. Tensions over values and policies crack open and the faade disintegrates.
We are not at that stage yet with the current government on Civic Square, but we do wonder how much disagreement there is behind the smooth facade.
In order to form a government, Labor had to go into coalition with the Greens.
There may be resentment among Labor ranks that Greens have got portfolios just to satisfy the coalition deal.
The Liberals are making hay out of all this, as well they might.
The Deputy Opposition Leader Jeremy Hanson told the Assembly that Labor might be supporting the beleaguered Greens minister "through gritted teeth".
"It's very clear to us she's a minister because the Greens have demanded three ministries, not because of merit," Mr Hanson said.
Labor needed to accept that there were more "capable and qualified Labor members who could do this job better", he said.
The Liberals lost the no-confidence motion which they put in Ms Davidson. They were always going to because they don't have the numbers in the Assembly.
The Chief Minister did defend Ms Davidson - sort of. "No one on this side of the chamber has ever doubted Ms Davidson's effort or her desire to do the right thing by the community," Andrew Barr said.
But effort and desire to do the right thing aren't quite enough in a minister in a demanding role. Competence is also required.
It was probably right that Ms Davidson retained her job despite the series of mishaps in her area - but she is clearly on notice.
Politicians make their own luck to some extent. When things start to go wrong, the sheen of apparent competence fades.
Ms Davidson does not need another controversy on her patch. Next time, the Liberals might hit their target.
