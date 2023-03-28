The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
What's on

The ANU School of Music and National Folk Festival set to collaborate

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
Updated March 28 2023 - 5:51pm, first published 5:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Interim managing director of the National Folk Festival Chris Grange, left, and the head of the ANU School of Music Kim Cunio announced a three-year partnership for the 2024-26 folk festivals. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Interim managing director of the National Folk Festival Chris Grange, left, and the head of the ANU School of Music Kim Cunio announced a three-year partnership for the 2024-26 folk festivals. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

When you think of the ANU School of Music, you probably think of classical music and jazz and the likes of Beethoven and Don Burrows.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.