Jordan Rapana was filthy at himself for getting suspended and he's vowed to repay his teammates in his return from suspension.
Part of that is a self-imposed ban on making tackles above the ankles for the rest of his career.
Rapana was one of only two changes Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has made for his team to face the Penrith Panthers at Canberra Stadium on Friday.
He's recalled Rapana straight back onto the wing, following the completion of his three-week ban, with James Schiller dropping out of the side onto an extended bench.
Matt Frawley was named at five-eighth - replacing the suspended Jack Wighton - with Jamal Fogarty returning from a virus that forced him out of the Newcastle loss on the morning of the game.
The Raiders need to turn their season around quickly, having only won one game in the opening four rounds.
Sitting second last, Canberra has lost their past four games against the Panthers - and eight of their past 10.
Stuart also named co-captain Jarrod Croker in the 22 for the first time this season.
Rapana has vowed to do everything he can to help the Green Machine knock off the reigning premiers.
"Obviously I'm filthy at myself for letting the team down, getting suspended," he said.
"I'll be doing everything I can to play my guts out for the boys.
"We need another win and that's what I'll be playing my guts out to get that win."
Rapana was sidelined for three weeks for a shoulder charge on North Queensland fullback Scott Drinkwater.
At the time he thought it was a harsh punishment, but he praised the NRL match review committee for consistently coming down hard on foul play.
He said all players needed to head into tackles with more caution, with the colourful winger coming up with an interesting solution.
"I'll be tackling around the ankles for the rest of my career I think," Rapana said.
"The one thing that I can give them credit for is they've been consistent.
"I thought three matches for a grade one in round one was a bit harsh, but in the last four rounds they've been very consistent with it.
"The game's changing and you've got to be a lot more cautious.
"A majority of the high shots are accidental, but we've just got to make sure we're approaching tackles with a bit more caution now."
That being said, Rapana did think Wighton was harshly done by with his two-game ban.
He felt it didn't warrant being grade-two dangerous contact - if it had've been grade one Wighton would've escaped with a fine and been available for both the Penrith and the Brisbane Broncos games.
Frawley has been given first crack at covering the massive hole left by Wighton's suspension.
Canberra's other half option, Brad Schneider, was named 18th man.
Frawley was a late call-up for the Newcastle loss, but Rapana pointed out he'd also had to play on his non-preferred side - the right edge.
With Wighton out, that would allow Frawley to shift to the left with Fogarty returning to his usual spot on the right.
"For sure [Wighton was unlucky]. I wasn't at the game live ... but from watching it on the TV screen it definitely didn't look as bad as a grade two," Rapana said.
"He's going to be a big miss 'Big Legs', but I know Frawls will do a job for us."
Rapana targeted Penrith co-captain Isaah Yeo as the man the Green Machine needed to stop to stop the Panthers.
He's a big part of their attack, acting as a link-up player between the forwards and the backs.
But Rapana pointed out if you gave Yeo too much space he could also be a damaging ball runner.
"Isaah Yeo has a big impact in that team and we've just got to go after him - making sure we're matching him in the middle," he said.
"He's just a quality, ball-playing, hard-running lock. A lot of their attack comes off his shape.
"He's got good deception, good ball-playing, but if you take him too lightly he's a strong ball carrier as well.
"He's a bit like [Joe Tapine] for us. If we can shut him down we'll go a long way to getting the win."
NRL ROUND FIVE
Friday: Canberra Raiders v Penrith Panthers at Canberra Stadium, 6pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Sebastian Kris, 2. Albert Hopoate, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Harley Smith-Shields, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Matt Frawley, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead, 13. Corey Harawira-Naera. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Pasami Saulo, 17. Corey Horsburgh. Reserves: 18. Brad Schneider, 19. James Schiller, 20. Peter Hola, 21. Trey Mooney, 22. Jarrod Croker.
Panthers squad: 1. Dylan Edwards, 2. Sunia Turuva, 3. Izack Tago, 4. Stephen Crichton, 5. Brian To'o, 6. Jarome Luai, 7. Nathan Cleary, 8. Moses Leota, 9. Mitch Kenny, 10. James Fisher-Harris, 11. Scott Sorensen, 12. Zac Hosking, 13. Isaah Yeo. Interchange: 14. Tyrone Peachey, 15. Lindsay Smith, 16. Spencer Leniu, 17. Jaeman Salmon. Reserves: 18. Matt Eisenhuth, 19. Jack Cogger, 20. Chris Smith, 21. Kurt Falls, 22. Thomas Jenkins.
