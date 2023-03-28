A teenager says he regrets the "putrid person" he was when he filmed a reprisal attack on a victim who is "fortunate to be alive".
Jack Summerrell-Jenkins was placed on a 17-month intensive correction order by the Galambany Circle Sentencing Court on Tuesday.
The 19-year-old had previously pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated robbery using force, aiding or abetting assault occasioning actual bodily harm, stealing a motor vehicle, and driving while disqualified.
The assault occurred in the early hours of March 26, 2022, outside a home in Dunlop.
It involved Summerrell-Jenkins, Jack Elson, 22, Jayden Robert Caldwell, 21, and Jamie Mitchell Barry, 19.
Summerrell-Jenkins received the lightest punishment in the group.
The assault, filmed by Summerrell-Jenkins on his phone, was previously described as a prolonged and "extreme" reprisal against the victim, who was a witness in a case against a friend of the attackers.
The victim, who fell unconscious, had his head stomped on, his face repeatedly struck and his body slammed into bitumen during the attack.
The incident also involved kicks, threats to kill and a simulated sex act on the victim, who was eventually stripped naked before he fled and sought help.
Summerrell-Jenkins also stole the victim's car.
Several months prior, Summerrell-Jenkins had attempted to rob a Domino's staff member with a knife.
Court documents show the incident occurred in December 2021, when the assistant manager of the Domino's store in Calwell finished his shift and walked to his vehicle in the car park.
Summerrell-Jenkins walked up behind the man and demanded his "f---ing keys" while brandishing a knife.
The store manager saw what was happening and approached the offender.
A struggle ensued as the assistant manager grabbed Summerrell-Jenkins in an attempt to restrain him, while the manager removed the knife from the teenager's hand and threw it on the ground.
In court, defence lawyer Paul Edmonds said while the charge might seem serious, his client had, in fact, not taken the knife out of its plastic packet.
The lawyer labelled the act "a pretty hopeless attempt at a robbery".
"[Summerrell-Jenkins] was so under the influence of drugs he didn't even take the knife out of the plastic packet," Mr Edmonds said.
"This speaks volumes about how little premeditation and planning went into it."
In regards to filming the assault, Mr Edmonds told the court the victim was "fortunate to be alive".
"What was most objectionable about what [Summerrell-Jenkins] did was what he didn't do, not going to the aid of [the victim] for example," Mr Edmonds said.
"The regrettable, all too common, modern phenomenon is that while [the victim] was basically being flogged [Summerrell-Jenkins] was recording part of it on a mobile phone.
"In some respects [it's] not that different to cheering when someone is laying the boot in."
Summerrell-Jenkins told Aboriginal elders in the Galambany court that he "wasn't normal" and was "a putrid person" when he took "ice" and drank alcohol.
"I decided to hit the drugs and went down the wrong path and just kept going and going and going," he said.
"I thought I was invincible [but] when I got sober I was in jail."
The offender had previously spent five months in jail in Junee, while he was only 18 years old.
"Not one second of the time I was there did I ever feel safe," Summerrell-Jenkins said.
"You sleep with one eye open because you don't know what your cellmate is going to do."
Magistrate James Stewart said jail had been a "big, hard, nasty lesson".
"We took into account in a big way your mental health issues and that you weren't as smart as everyone else who committed [the assault]," Mr Stewart told the offender.
"These sentences sound soft but they are not ... it's a big sentence for someone your age."
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
