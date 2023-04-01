The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

'Sharenting' and child influencers: Why you shouldn't share photos and videos of your child online and on social media

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
April 2 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

We all know the horrific Hollywood stories of poor child actors, taken advantage of by greedy stage parents: Judy Garland, Shirley Temple, Macaulay Culkin, Drew Barrymore.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.