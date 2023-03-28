The cast of Choir Boy brought a little gospel music to the steps of the Canberra Theatre Centre on Tuesday, giving passersby a glimpse of what the play has in store.
Choir Boy, written by Tarell Alvin McCraney, the Oscar-winning screenwriter for Moonlight, tells the story of Pharus Young (played by Darron Hayes), a young, gay student leading the gospel choir at his elite, all-boys prep school.
It's within this dynamic that Choir Boy explores issues of identity, race and sexuality within a religious setting.
"There is nothing like this. There's not a lot of things that explore these topics together," Hayes said.
"That's why it's so special to be telling this story. Because so many people say that you can't be gay and religious, you can't be masculine and feminine, but you can do all of these things, they can coexist and be one.
"Black people are not monolithic. We all may have the same shared experience with oppression, but we are not all the same.
"We're so so proud of [Choir Boy]. Canberra can expect black excellence and a beautiful black queer story."
For Hayes' character of Pharus, the coming-of-age story finds him leading a choir at a school that prides itself on producing "strong, ethical black men".
But he finds himself at odds with what is a rigid institution and the masculine ideal that they uphold as a community.
"He is very effeminate and strong-willed, and takes a lot of pride in his job as the lead of the choir," Haynes said.
"It's a very big deal because the choir brings a lot of attention and a lot of money to the school. So he takes his job extremely, extremely seriously."
This is the first time Choir Boy has toured Australia, with the production's premiere at Sydney's Riverside Theatre slated as part of the World Pride programming. It's a production that also brought Hayes to Australia for the first time, with the North Carolina native travelling from his home in New York for the role of Pharus.
And while it's a fulfilling part to step into every night, it's also one that taps into some deep themes.
"It's a lot for us to do every day. It's a very deep play, especially in terms of Black history and for queer people and also religious people that are a part of our cast," Hayes said.
"It's a lot to take in every day and share but we're so proud of this. And I love my cast so much and we're excited to share you guys.
"It's nice when you can go to work with your friends and be able to tell such a deep and sometimes traumatic story and have that love and support around you. Because it can be difficult doing this every day. But there's so much love onstage."
Choir Boy is at Canberra Theatre from Wednesday. Tickets from canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
