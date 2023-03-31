Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Among Thieves. (M), 134 minutes.
3 stars
You don't need to have played Dungeons and Dragons to enjoy its new movie rendition.
Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Among Thieves is plenty of fun, with a cheery cast led by the always-charismatic Chris Pine (Wonder Woman).
But there's still plenty of Easter eggs for fans of the tabletop game to spot and enjoy as well.
Pine plays Edgin, a bard with light fingers who has been thrown in jail alongside his best bud Holga (Michelle Rodriguez, Fast and Furious) after one of their schemes goes awry.
The pair - along with their party of Simon the so-so sorcerer (Justice Smith, All the Bright Places), Forge the con man (Hugh Grant, leaning into villainy) and Sofina the wizard (Daisy Head, recently seen as Genya in Shadow and Bone) - are seeking a special treasure to improve their lives, and that of Edgin's young daughter Kira, when they are caught by the authorities.
But upon their escape from captivity, Edgin and Holga realise they've been betrayed and seek revenge on Forge, who has poisoned Kira against them.
Thus starts their campaign, which of course has many side missions before it reaches its end.
Along the way they pick up tiefling shapeshifter Doric (Sophia Lillis, It) and get some help from Xenk, an ageless and fearless wizard.
Xenk is played by Bridgerton heartthrob Regé-Jean Page, who is an absolute scene-stealer as the very literal and humourless sage.
Plenty of fun gimmicks are encountered during the party's journey.
Perhaps most memorable is a scene where they must converse with the fallen from a centuries-old battle, through a special token that allows them to ask five questions of a corpse before it returns to its deathly slumber. Keep an eye out for one of the corpses who sticks around for a mid-credits scene.
There's also, of course, a dragon inside a dungeon (which is very reminiscent of the Mines of Moria from the Lord of the Rings, or perhaps the Lonely Mountain). In said dungeon Simon first uses the Hither Thither staff - a very plot-convenient magic tool that allows for some daring escapes and some exciting set pieces.
While the action is set in a fantasy world with all sorts of magic and strange creatures, it doesn't take itself too seriously.
Writer-director pair Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley - who previously brought us Game Night and the Vacation remake, and wrote Spider-Man: Homecoming - know that this kind of film only works if you go in with a wink and a goal to have the most fun possible.
No one is lining up to see a Lord of the Rings-esque harrowing odyssey from their Dungeons and Dragons journey - they want to see something that's going to remind them of the enjoyment of playing these campaigns with their friends.
It's something of a full-circle moment for Daley, who - before spending almost a decade as lovable psychiatrist Dr Lance Sweets on long-running crime procedural Bones - played Dungeons and Dragons aficionado Sam Weir in coming-of-age series Freaks and Geeks back in 1999.
The film is a touch long - tipping the scales at more than two hours - but the action and characters are so much fun that the lengthy runtime is easily forgiven. There are no moments where the action drags or starts to get boring.
There's scope for a sequel or a franchise, but Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Among Thieves can easily stand on its own.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.