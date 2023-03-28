Work should start on a new convention centre and stadium so the projects can support jobs in Canberra and attract investment into the tourism industry, the head of the peak body for ACT businesses has said.
Canberra Business Chamber chief executive Graham Catt said businesses wanted to see action on the projects, which have long been planned for the capital.
"Let's make these critical projects part of a clearly articulated infrastructure implementation strategy, and let's commit to developing business cases in 12 months and having shovels in the ground in five years," Mr Catt said.
The chamber's submission to the ACT government's budget process said all options should be on the table to get a new stadium and convention centre built, including Commonwealth investment and public-private partnerships.
"In addition to these projects, investment in much-needed affordable housing infrastructure will further support economic recovery, meet a rapidly increasing community demand for housing, and deliver positive social outcomes
A push for a convention centre and stadium precinct on the site of the Civic pool has been backed by Canberra's peak tourism, business, hospitality and sporting bodies, but has not swayed Chief Minister Andrew Barr.
Businesses in the ACT also need a clear roadmap for how the government plans to transition to a zero emissions economy, including support to lessen the cost of switching to environmentally friendly technology, the chamber recommended.
The Canberra Business Chamber has told the ACT government it should complete studies of six priority areas - including the future of the gas network, household and low-income earner support, and the make up of the workforce - so the private sector is prepared for climate change mitigation policies.
"We note the government's strong ambition and clear direction to transition the ACT away from gas. While there is general support for this ambition, our members have expressed concern about the lack of detailed investigation and understanding of the impacts of this decision," the chamber said.
The chamber has made 13 recommendations to the ACT government, including reducing the regulatory burden on businesses, developing a long-term workforce and skills strategy for the territory and overhauling the way the government interacts with businesses.
Mr Catt said the government continued to adopt regulation and legislation that created new requirements and added to the costs of doing business.
"One of the best ways governments can support business is to avoid, or at least minimize legislative and regulatory changes that add costs, divert precious time from both government and businesses, but deliver no clear benefit," he said.
Mr Catt is due to leave the Canberra Business Chamber next month to take up the position of chief executive at Independent Schools Australia.
Mr Barr has all but ruled out a city stadium for Canberra, instead directing his attention to a pavilion-style music venue in the central business district.
Mr Barr used a speech earlier this month to say the ACT's infrastructure plan would be updated over the next 18 months, with a focus on music and entertainment before shifting to education and health projects.
"The plan will outline how the territory seeks to carve out its own unique profile as an entertainment destination with a particular emphasis on more live music or theatre, musical productions," he said.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
