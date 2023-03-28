The Canberra Times
New owners sought for collapsed Pialligo Estate as financiers take over

Steve Evans
Sara Garrity
By Steve Evans, and Sara Garrity
Updated March 29 2023 - 7:46am, first published 6:13am
Pialligo Estate is in talks with financiers to try to save the business. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Pialligo Estate is in talks with financiers to try to save the business. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The Pialligo Estate restaurant and function centre is to cease trading. Talks with financiers have failed to save the business. New owners will be sought after the outside accountants move in this morning.

