A severe thunderstorm warning issued to Canberra has been cancelled.
The Bureau of Meteorology has said the threat of severe thunderstorms has passed.
The BOM has estimated a total of 20 to 25 millilitres of rain for the entirety of the day.
Emergency services are still advising that people remain vigilant, keep clear of storm drains and avoid walking or riding bikes through flood water.
The rain is expected to drop significantly by Thursday with a 40 per cent chance of any rain for the day and a maximum of 20 degrees.
Friday's forecast is even more positive, with a mostly sunny day reaching 21 degrees.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. A born-and-bred Canberran, she has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
