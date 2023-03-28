A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of the ACT, after the Bureau of Meteorology forecast heavy rainfall and damaging winds.
Humid conditions and an unstable atmosphere have created severe thunderstorm conditions over parts of mid to south ACT and parts of NSW.
Severe storms are likely for the south of Canberra, with the warning extending through to Cooma and Bega.
Emergency services are advising people to move cars under cover where possible, secure loose items around your house and to avoid any fallen power lines, should they occur.
The bureau said a detailed warning will be issued to Canberrans if thunderstorms of concern develop on the area.
The rain is expected to end on Thursday, with the BOM expecting a top of 19 degrees.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. A born-and-bred Canberran, she has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
