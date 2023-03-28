Amaroo man charged over alleged drug trafficking, money laundering

A 39-year-old man from Amaroo has been charged with drug trafficking, as well as other offences.
The man's home was searched by Gungahlin police officers on Tuesday morning after they executed a search warrant.
Police said they discovered about 845 grams of methamphetamine and cocaine and approximately 600 grams of cannabis stored throughout the kitchen.
They also allegedly found about $84,000 in cash at the home.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The male resident was arrested and charged with three counts of drug trafficking, dealing with the proceeds of crime and money laundering.
Police will also allege he was in breach of parole conditions.
He is due to appear in the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
Police urge anyone with information relating to the sale of illicit drugs in the ACT to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. A born-and-bred Canberran, she has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. A born-and-bred Canberran, she has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.