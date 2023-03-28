The Canberra Times
Nathan Davidson charged over alleged drug trafficking, money laundering

TP
Sara Garrity
By Tim Piccione, and Sara Garrity
Updated March 29 2023 - 12:18pm, first published 8:55am
Nathan Davidson, who faced court on Wednesday, and items police say they seized from an Amaroo home. Pictures Facebook, supplied
Nathan Davidson, who faced court on Wednesday, and items police say they seized from an Amaroo home. Pictures Facebook, supplied

An Amaroo man has been charged with multiple counts of drug trafficking after police allegedly found methamphetamine, cocaine and cannabis hidden throughout his kitchen.

TP

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Sara Garrity

Sara Garrity

News Reporter

Sara writes about general Canberra news. A born-and-bred Canberran, she has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

