An Amaroo man has been charged with multiple counts of drug trafficking after police allegedly found methamphetamine, cocaine and cannabis hidden throughout his kitchen.
Nathan James Davidson, 39, faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday, where he did not enter pleas to three counts of drug trafficking, dealing with the proceeds of crime and money laundering.
Gungahlin police officers searched his home on Tuesday morning after they executed a search warrant.
Police said they discovered about 845 grams of meth and cocaine and approximately 600 grams of cannabis stored in spaces above a kitchen extraction fan, behind an oven and in a kitchen cupboard.
They also allegedly found about $84,000 in cash at the home before arresting Davidson.
Police will also allege he was in breach of parole conditions.
Davidson appeared briefly before the court on Wednesday, only speaking two words.
"Nah," he responded to a potential bail application.
"Ta," he said after being told he was set to return to court on April 21.
Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. A born-and-bred Canberran, she has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
