My island nation of Vanuatu is on the front line of the climate crisis.
I am seeing communities across my country suffer from the escalating and existential threats of climate change.
Our homes, our livelihoods, our ways of life are in the firing line. Each second we waste to climate inaction translates to the loss of more lives, homes, livelihoods, traditions and cultures.
In the past month, Vanuatu has been ravaged by powerful twin cyclones, Judy and Kevin.
Just as we were beginning to pick up the pieces from one cyclone, the other one struck just as ferociously. This was an unprecedented, unimaginable disaster and is only one example of how Vanuatu is bearing the brunt of a rapidly worsening climate crisis.
The latest IPCC report tells us what we already know - climate change has made cyclones, floods, erratic weather, and drought more frequent, powerful and deadly.
As a Ni Vanuatu woman, I do not need statistics or projections to tell me the effects of climate change on local communities. I am seeing this with my own eyes.
Last week I visited East Efate, where the twin cyclones destroyed a vital source of economic security and independence for many of the women ActionAid works with - their gardens. In the community I visited, their patch of garden, planted with food crops of taro, yam, sweet potato and cassava, had been completely destroyed.
The loss of livelihoods is devastating and will lead to a deepening of gender inequality and poverty, particularly if long term recovery support is inadequate or isn't targeted at women and other marginalised groups.
The women of East Efate will rebuild, but as climate induced disasters increase in frequency it begs the questions, how long do we have until the next climate catastrophe?
Current climate policies of governments around the world are on track to deliver 2.7 degrees or more global warming by 2100.
Even if governments meet their current net-zero commitments the world will still face around 2.2 degrees of warming.
Everyone will be impacted by climate inaction, but it is women and other marginalised groups that will be impacted the most.
As gender inequalities worsen in the face of cascading global crises, climate change will have the greatest impact on women living in poverty, who do not have access to land and who are already excluded from decision-making spaces.
We cannot leave women, girls, and women with disability to bear the brunt of this crisis.
Ni Vanuatu women are resilient, but the climate induced losses and damages we face are immense and irreplaceable.
We have lost livelihoods, homes, roads, bridges and even entire ecosystems are under threat.
As we start the long recovery process from this disaster, we are calling on the international community, including Australia, to stand with us.
Climate policies and targets must be more ambitious and drive urgent action to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees.
This will require a rapid acceleration in the phasing out, not the phasing down, of fossil fuels.
We also need support to respond to the worsening climate impacts that Pacific communities are facing. As climate disasters increase in frequency, women like those we work with in Efate are agents of change.
They are on the front lines of this crisis. They are the first responders.
They are leading climate action and disaster responses in their communities.
READ MORE:
I work alongside the Women I Tok Tok Tugeta forum, a network of over 5000 women across five islands, which is leading communities in times of climate disaster with the support of ActionAid Vanuatu.
In response to the twin cyclones, the Women I Tok Tok Tugeta forum across Efate and Tafea provinces are mobilising to get food, water and hygiene items to affected communities with a focus on the most vulnerable women and girls.
When the next disaster hits us, we will be there to support our communities, but we cannot do it alone. We urgently need more international climate funding so we can scale-up adaptation and mitigation efforts and rebuild after climate disasters.
The latest IPCC report has made clear that climate policies are insufficient. In Vanuatu, we are living this reality. It is only by working together to increase climate ambition, action and solidarity that we will create a safer, fossil-free world for everyone.
