Coalition frontbenchers have apologised for their behaviour after a female parliamentary staff member was injured as they rushed to exit the lower house chamber for a division.
Speaker of the House Milton Dick told House of Representative MPs on Wednesday morning a "very serious and grave incident" had occurred on Tuesday evening when a group of Coalition MPs raced to exit during division bells.
A female staff member was injured by the MPs as she was attempting to shut the doors in the opposition lobby at the speaker's direction, Mr Dick said.
Among the Coalition MPs who apologised were opposition frontbenchers, such as Dan Tehan, Angus Taylor, Andrew Hastie and Ted O'Brien.
Opposition backbenchers Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien, Nicholls MP Sam Birrell and Flinders MP Zoe McKenzie also offered their apologies.
"The most serious aspect of this incident is that members physically pushed their way past the attendant to get out of the chamber, resulting in them getting hit in the door frame and hurting their arm," Mr Dick said.
"We all know that members are busy, however, I'm sure we would all agree that no members' time is worth more than a staff member safety.
"In light of this issue, and other recent issues raised with me, I'll be writing to all members with a review to reinforce this and to ensure that members are in no doubt as to their obligations to treat this chamber and parliamentary staff with respect."
The Wide Bay MP apologised for his conduct, adding "crowd control" was not a parliamentary staff member's job.
"I also apologise to the staff if they were involved in this," Mr O'Brien said.
"Our staff here in the chamber do an incredible job and one of them is not crowd control and I apologise to them for that."
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton and other Coalition members have previously complained about the behaviour of government members in Parliament, which they regard as a pattern of "vicious" personal attacks.
Coalition frontbencher Angie Bell has lodged a complaint about an alleged slur yelled at her on Monday in the House by a government backbencher.
Victorian Labor MP Sam Rae said it was "absolutely not correct" that he shouted the remark, which was not picked up by microphones in the chamber.
Mr Dutton says there is a "pattern forming" over the government's treatment of Coalition women in this term of Parliament, referring to incidents with Sarah Henderson, Michelle Landry and Bridget McKenzie.
The opposition party room has been urged by its leadership to speak up and show support for female colleagues in and outside of the chamber.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
