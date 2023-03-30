Three years in, you only need to look around at the maskless faces of those enjoying a concert or taking a flight to understand just how little remains of the initial shock and fear we felt when COVID-19 came crashing into our world.
The pandemic was branded a "wake-up call" about the fragility of life (and life as we know it) and a timely reminder that our exploitative relationship with animals is untenable.
However, our initial resolve to change our wicked ways has ebbed, and our complacency about our pre-pandemic follies - among them animal agriculture - has returned.
At the height of pandemic panic, scientists tried to warn us about the other, potentially even more dangerous, zoonotic diseases our flesh-hungry lifestyles incubate, such as swine flu from factory-farmed pigs.
Physician and author Dr Michael Greger cautions: "If you actually want to create global pandemics, then build factory farms," and scarily, such operations supply more than 90 per cent of meat globally.
We were warned in 2021 that the risk of avian flu outbreaks was rising due to the increasing density of birds raised for the poultry industry, yet on Australian poultry farms (including "free-range" ones), standards allow for between 10 and 14 chickens per square metre of space.
Considering social distancing works to minimise infection spread, you can see why packing birds into sheds so crowded that they have barely enough space to stretch a wing is risky business.
Sadly, very few people have heeded scientists' warnings. Even as news breaks that a spare of sea lion deaths in Peru "suggests," according to scientists, "that there might be mammal-to-mammal transmission", councils the world over have green-lit new poultry operations in which thousands of birds are crammed into small spaces.
But it's not just "big farmer" or the governments that subsidise them that are responsible for tipping the scales in risk's favour.
Industries survive on a model of supply and demand, meaning that ultimately, the responsibility rests with each of us: everyday consumers who, with every beep of the checkout, shape the world.
You might hate to hear it, but your chicken nugget habit is creating a world in which billions of animals suffer immensely and humans are put at a far greater risk of enduring another deadly virus.
Australia's annual consumption of birds' flesh has risen by over 2.5 kilograms per person compared to pre-pandemic levels. Poultry is a vital cog in the animal agriculture machine, and since the pandemic, Aussies have eaten more bird breasts and legs than ever before, pushing our luck even as the avian H5N1 virus sweeps global bird populations - posing, as Sir Jeremy Farrar, chief scientist of the World Health Organisation warns, "the biggest current pandemic threat to the world after COVID".
Although 457 people have died of it since 2003, as it stands, avian flu doesn't yet spread efficiently between people - but the operative word here is yet. Once only infecting birds, the current H5N1 strain has now "jumped" to mammals such as sea lions, foxes, and minks.
In February, the death of an 11-year-old in Prey Veng province offered a scary glimpse of a conversion event that should have us all very worried. In humans, the overall fatality ratio of H5N1 is around 50 per cent.
If you'd had a crystal ball 10 years ago that showed you could help prevent COVID-19 simply by reaching for something else at the shops, wouldn't you have done so?
Moreover, is picking up plant-based chicken upgrades instead of dead birds really so hard if it means reducing the risk of watching half your loved ones gasp for breath on their death beds?
No one is asking the average person to cure influenza or create a new vaccine.
All we each have to do is take birds and other animals off our plates, which, in turn, will take them out of farms and significantly reduce the risk of another deadly zoonotic pandemic.
The writing's on the wall, and experts tell us it's a matter of when, not if, the next animal-borne virus will hit, with the smart money on avian flu. Let's not dig our own graves with the bones of tortured animals.
