Australia's annual consumption of birds' flesh has risen by over 2.5 kilograms per person compared to pre-pandemic levels. Poultry is a vital cog in the animal agriculture machine, and since the pandemic, Aussies have eaten more bird breasts and legs than ever before, pushing our luck even as the avian H5N1 virus sweeps global bird populations - posing, as Sir Jeremy Farrar, chief scientist of the World Health Organisation warns, "the biggest current pandemic threat to the world after COVID".