What are the main differences between vintage and modern cars?

Most changes have made automobiles safer, faster, more efficient, and affordable. Picture Shutterstock

Cars have come a long way since they were first mass-produced in the early 20th century. From the Model T to the Model S, the transformation of cars over the past century is nothing short of remarkable.



While some of the changes are lamented by car enthusiasts and people who miss "the way things used to be," most changes have made modern automobiles safer, faster, more efficient, and more affordable.



Hard to argue with all of that, right? The vintage will, of course, always have its appeal for mechanics in Bundaberg and other places where vintage is embedded in the culture - when you see the curves on a '69 Stingray, and hear that big block L88 roar, it's hard to deny that there's a reason people still yearn for the old stuff.

Aesthetics

The long steel bodies and voluminous curves on cars like the C3 will always have their admirers, in part because they just don't make 'em like that any more!



Gone are the days of long, muscular hoods and wide, roomy interiors - at least, in most cars. Manufacturers have largely swapped out all-steel body-on-frame designs for aluminium frames and plastic mouldings.



Ever-increasing concerns regarding cost and efficiency have driven the average size of cars downward; there will always be a market for big utes and 4x4s for both practical purposes and luxury, but most daily drivers are far more compact than an old-school Chevy Bel Air.



Aerodynamics normally take priority over sexy curves these days, mostly for the same reasons, although sporty luxury cars often consider aerodynamics for the purpose of improving speed more so than efficiency - anyone can take one look at a Bugatti Veyron and see that economics are not the primary concern.

It's not just the structure that's changed. Vintage cars often feature single-stage paint jobs, which were nothing more than a single layer of paint without a clear coat. This type of paint is more prone to fading and chipping over time, requiring more frequent touch-ups and maintenance. The available colour palette for vintage cars was also relatively limited, often including classic shades such as black, red, and white.

Modern cars utilise multi-stage paint systems that include a base coat, a colour coat, and a clear coat to top it all off. This process results in a more durable finish. These methods, along with new advancements in paint science, enable a wider range of colours, and even special textures and effects like metallic, pearlescent, and matte finishes.

The interiors of old-school cars are just as recognisable as the outside: simple, functional designs, with a focus on tactile controls and analog instruments, give an unmistakable holistic feel. The materials used in these classic cabins often include wood, metal, and leather, which lend a sense of warmth and craftsmanship that modern interiors miss out on a bit.



What we don't usually miss is the absence of sound-deadening materials and modern insulation, which can make vintage car interiors far noisier and less comfortable than those of modern vehicles.

Modern car interiors, by contrast, place more emphasis on ergonomics, ease of maintenance, and cost-effectiveness than the creature comforts of the vintage, and incorporate far more modern interfaces.



Soft-touch materials, ambient lighting, and noise-reduction technologies create a more refined and relaxed environment, and configurable digital displays and the wide array of buttons and switches are instantly recognisable markers of the ever-increasing complexity of contemporary automobiles.

Technology

Any true car fan, whether they prefer the new or the old, will always tell you that what's under the hood matters more than what you see. The differences here, though less obvious, are even more dramatic.

Gone are the days of warming up carburettors and firing on all cylinders - as sexy as they sound, old-school big block engines wasted a lot of fuel and just couldn't keep going as long as a modern V6 with a fuel injection system.



Even cars that need more performance can be more efficient these days - sometimes bigger is still better, especially when you need more torque, but it's possible for a cutting-edge four-banger strapped with a turbo, intercooler, and upgraded fuel management and exhaust systems to out-power a naturally aspirated straight 6, or even a V8, depending on the model.



On top of all that, we now have hybrid and even fully-electric vehicles that run either partially or fully off batteries, normally made with lithium and other metals like nickel, cobalt, and iron. Electric motors offer instant torque and, as a result, often out-accelerate all but the most advanced, finely-tuned petrol engines.

It's not just about the engine though. A car that's old enough won't even have power steering. Gear systems matter too - the majority of cars were built with manual transmissions until the 1980s. These systems go a long way to making driving accessible and convenient in a way that we often take for granted - old-school mechanical steering takes a lot more effort and strength, and timing gear shifts is one of those soft skills that you really have to get experience with to perfect. These make modern cars a lot less of a hassle to operate.

Hardware is one thing, but software, too, plays a crucial role in how modern cars run. Computer chips and the software they operate on have completely changed the way engines - petrol or electric - work on the inside. These chips help manage everything from valve and turbo timing to fuel management and how automatic transmissions time gear shifting.



This goes doubly so for hybrid and electric motors, which rely exclusively on feedback from their computer systems to determine how power is output from the battery to the throttle, and, in the case of hybrids, when it should come from the battery or the engine.

All of this added complexity does mean that the process of maintaining a newer car can be a bit more complex. While a classic car may have as few as 15,000 or even 10,000 individual parts, depending on the age and model, modern cars double or triple that number - the average modern car has around 30,000 parts, including all of the nuts and bolts.



More parts mean more room for error...right? Well, not necessarily. Many of those added parts are put in place to help the car last longer, make internal components more modular or accessible, or even help keep track of the state of the car's various components.

The onboard diagnostics system, or OBD, is a network of hundreds of small electronic sensors, wires, computer chips, and display systems that help monitor all of these components - new and old - and let us know when they need maintenance or replacement.



So while they might be more complex, newer cars generally require a lot less maintenance than the classics. And in some ways, this trend towards more parts is actually beginning to reverse. A petrol engine contains hundreds of parts, all of which need to work in perfect harmony, but newer electric motors bring that down to just 20 parts, drastically reducing the potential for faults and damage, as well as wasted energy.

