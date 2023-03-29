The Canberra Times
Elizabeth Grant, 92, Liberal politician and health advocate, remembered as dedicated Canberran

Updated March 29 2023 - 11:59am, first published 11:00am
Elizabeth Grant in April 2003. Picture by Richard Briggs
Elizabeth Grant AM, a former Liberal member of the ACT's House of Assembly, who was long active as a board member across health services in the capital, has been remembered as a dedicated Canberran.

