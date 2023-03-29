Elizabeth Grant AM, a former Liberal member of the ACT's House of Assembly, who was long active as a board member across health services in the capital, has been remembered as a dedicated Canberran.
Canberra Liberals leader Elizabeth Lee led tributes to Mrs Grant in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, remembering the long-standing Liberal member's distinguished political career and extraordinary professional career.
"Elizabeth was particularly kind, warm and incredibly supportive of me. As a fresh-faced newcomer to politics over a decade ago who knew nothing about the world I was embarking on, it is wiser women like Elizabeth who gave me the encouragement, inspiration and support I needed to be where I am today," Ms Lee said.
Ms Lee said Mrs Grant was a foundation member of the ACT division of the Liberal Party and her contribution to the party was immense.
"Those who knew her would know that she never shied away from speaking her mind - her sharp wit and intellect never diminished, even in her older years. She was a strong advocate for women in the Liberal Party, and politics generally, and I always valued her guidance and advice," she said.
Mrs Grant died aged 92 on February 7.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr acknowledged Mrs Grant's long lasting impact on Canberra's health sector and her "distinguished contribution to public life in the territory".
"Her contributions to the community were not limited to the health arena and at different times Liz was chairman of the Australian Capital Territory Australia Day Sports Carnival, chair of the Canberra Festival Inc, and a member of the ACT Centenary of Federation Committee," Mr Barr said.
"Liz made a sizable contribution to this community for which are the richer."
Mrs Grant, a pharmacist, was elected to the House of Assembly, a pre-self government advisory body, in 1979 and became the chair of the ACT's Health Services Council and a member of the parole board after she lost her seat in 1982.
Mrs Grant was also a member of the federal women's committee of the Liberal party for five years to 1985, and a member of the ACT Women's Consultative Council from 1989 to 1998.
In 1987, Mrs Grant was appointed a member of the Order of Australia.
Mrs Grant also served as a member of the National Health and Medical Research Council and chaired the ACT Health Human Research Ethics Committee from about 1989 to 2009.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
