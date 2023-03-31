Frank, a two-year-old male labrador, was brought in to see me recently for treatment of diarrhoea.
The bout had begun a few days prior, but on the day Frank's owners called, they had seen some blood in his stool.
When I saw him, Frank was pretty bouncy.
He knows where I keep the treat jar at work (did I mention he is a labrador?), and throughout the consultation would look from me to the jar and back again.
Nothing wrong with that appetite.
One of the most common causes of acute diarrhoea in companion animals is dietary change, so it's always helpful to tell your vet what your companion animal has been eating - including treats, snacks, or anything scavenged.
Frank's diarrhoea had begun shortly after he raided the household cat dry food supply (polishing off a couple of bags) when the owners had gone out.
You might also like to read:
Within 24 hours, Frank was producing loose stools, and having to go outside more frequently.
On a couple of occasions, he had to wake his owners in the middle of the night.
The diarrhoea increased in frequency and seemed to become more watery over time.
The other animals in the household - Francis the cat, and Francine the Staffordshire terrier - didn't have any symptoms.
Mind you, they hadn't overindulged in the cat food as Frank had.
In companion animals, dietary change - whether deliberate or self-induced as in Frank's case - can be enough to cause diarrhoea.
Animals tend to eat a fairly routine diet so the sudden introduction of rich fatty food can be enough to trigger a gut upset.
It's why veterinarians treat a lot of diarrhoea over the holiday season when animals are often fed, or have access to, foods that they don't normally eat.
In mild cases diarrhoea may last 24-72 hours, with the stool usually becoming firmer over time.
Affected animals remain bright and active and retain their normal appetite.
But if they produce blood in their stool, as Frank did after a few days, it's important to get your pet checked out, as this can indicate more serious disease of the bowel or the anus.
It is also important to ensure that affected animals are not anaemic and there is no active source of bleeding.
I examined Frank from top to toe - checking everything from the colour of his gums to his mucous membranes.
A rectal examination ruled out any lumps, bumps, sources of bleeding or fragments of bone that might have been making their way out.
Frank's owners asked if he needed antibiotics.
I explained these are not generally indicated in cases of acute diarrhoea, as most are not caused by bacterial infection.
In addition, antibiotics can disrupt the normal flora of the gut, which may prolong diarrhoea or predispose Frank to further episodes.
Instead, Frank was prescribed a probiotic, as well as a bland diet with an increase in fibre to help firm up his stool.
After talking to Frank's owners, we decided the best bland diet for him would be poached chicken with boiled, mashed sweet potato.
Because of his indiscriminate eating habits I didn't need to worry about Frank not liking his temporary diet.
His owners relocated the supply of cat food to a lockable cupboard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.