The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil plans to make ASIO central hub for top security clearances

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
Updated March 29 2023 - 3:44pm, first published 11:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ASIO Director-General of Security Mike Burgess and Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
ASIO Director-General of Security Mike Burgess and Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Australia's domestic spy agency could become a one-stop shop for top security clearances if plans to amend laws are passed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Politics and public sector reporter

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.