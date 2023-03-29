Australia's domestic spy agency could become a one-stop shop for top security clearances if plans to amend laws are passed.
Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil has introduced proposed amendments that would centralise responsibility for the country's highest-level clearances within the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation.
The plans follow warnings from the spy agency's director-general, Mike Burgess, that Australia was experiencing more foreign interference and espionage attempts now than ever before in its history.
Ms O'Neil said it was important to reform the vetting process for the highest-level security clearances in response to the growing threat.
"These reforms will ensure Australia's security clearance framework is consistent with international best practice in the face of a complex, challenging and changing security environment," she said.
"Centralising Australia's highest-level security clearance in ASIO means that a person's suitability to hold the highest level of security clearance can be assessed against the most current information that ASIO holds about the security threats confronting Australia."
The changes would also provide the Office of National Intelligence with new functions to ensure consistency across the highest-level security clearances when transferred between agencies.
The bill's explanatory notes said there would also be an internal and external merits review process for those applying for the top clearance.
"Oversight and accountability are critical," the document said.
"The bill would introduce an internal and external merits review framework, as well as an independent review mechanism, that would provide affected persons with an avenue to appeal security clearance decisions and security clearance suitability assessments made by ASIO."
The federal government's security vetting system has been plagued with issues and criticism for years, with backlogs and wait times growing sharply as more roles demand clearances.
Inspector-General of Intelligence and Security Christopher Jessup last year said his oversight agency was struggling to fill technical roles, with security clearance wait times stretching well beyond a year.
A centralised system to streamline the process through a central, digital portal has also struggled to deliver a reprieve.
The MyClearance system, operated through the Department of Defence, was revealed in a Senate estimates hearing in February to be incompatible with the systems used by ASIO.
Assistant Defence Minister Matt Thistlethwaite said that while baseline vetting, the lowest level security clearance, was able to be processed through the $307 million system, higher-level clearances were not being processed.
Office of National Intelligence head Andrew Shearer told senators his team had reverted to manual "workarounds" due to the issues.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
