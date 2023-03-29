The Canberra Times
Portable long-service leave scheme extended to more industries in Canberra as laws pass

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated March 29 2023 - 12:28pm, first published 12:00pm
Industrial Relations Minister Mick Gentleman. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Industrial Relations Minister Mick Gentleman. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Hairdressers, beauticians and accommodation and food workers will have access to long-service leave in the ACT, even if they move employers, after laws introducing the scheme were passed on Wednesday.

