Hairdressers, beauticians and accommodation and food workers will have access to long-service leave in the ACT, even if they move employers, after laws introducing the scheme were passed on Wednesday.
Industrial Relations Minister Mick Gentleman said the changes would give more equitable access to leave for workers in industries who were less likely to stick with a single employer for a long period of time.
"Workers in these industries are often highly mobile, with insecure working arrangements such as short-term contracts and casualised workforces and we are helping protect these workers," Mr Gentleman said.
"The ACT government is continuing to help more Canberrans gain access to safe and secure employment."
The Canberra Liberals had opposed the laws but did not force a division on Wednesday. The party had previously declared the scheme would impose an undue cost on small businesses.
"The accepted purpose of long-service leave is to reward loyal employees and to discourage staff turnover," the opposition spokeswoman on small business, Leanne Castley, said in January.
"The ACT Labor-Greens government has also not explained what will happen to the money invested from quarterly long-service leave payments for the large number of employees who won't stay in the industry long enough to qualify or who transfer to different occupations."
Labor backbencher Michael Pettersson on Wednesday said the increased cost was a good thing, because it would require businesses to budget for long-service leave entitlements where they had previously never expected to cover the leave entitlements of long-serving employees.
The scheme would make Canberra a better place to live and work, he said.
An explanatory statement tabled alongside the bill noted a high proportion of women employed in the hairdressing, beauty services, accommodation and food services industries were unable to access traditional long-service leave entitlements.
"[The scheme] provides women employed in these industries with access to leave entitlements afforded to workers in industries with comparable rates of job mobility and insecure work such as contract cleaning and community services," the statement said.
"It further supports the recognition and equity of women through the expansion of the portable schemes to industries traditionally dominated by women - noting that the building and construction industry, as a traditionally male dominated sector, has been entitled to portable long service leave since 1981."
The scheme works by requiring employers to pay a levy for each of its employees to the ACT's long-service leave authority, which then covers the cost of the employees' leave, regardless of where they are working at the time they take the leave.
The levy is determined by the Industrial Relations Minister. The current levy for building and construction industry workers, who are already covered by the scheme, is 2.1 per cent of the total of ordinary wages of an employee. For community sector workers, the levy is 1.6 per cent.
The levy rates will be reviewed and the new levy rates for the additional industries covered by the scheme would be considered, Mr Gentleman said.
Workers can spend up to four years outside of their industry and still accrue the same long-service leave entitlement once they return to work.
The Legislative Assembly's standing committee on economy, gender and economic equality had recommended the Assembly pass the bill and the government continued to work with the industry to implement the leave scheme.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
