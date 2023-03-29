The Canberra Times
Peter Martin | Inheritance taxes, resource taxes and an attack on negative gearing: how top economists would raise $20 billion

Peter Martin
By Peter Martin
March 30 2023 - 5:30am
Asked to find an extra A$20 billion per year to fund government priorities like building nuclear submarines and responding to climate change, Australia's top economists overwhelmingly back land tax, increased resource taxes, an attack on negative gearing and extending the scope of the goods and services tax.

