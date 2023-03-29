Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus has announced his picks for the National Anti-Corruption Commission, confirming Paul Brereton will head the federal body.
Mr Dreyfus revealed he would recommend five appointees to Governor-General David Hurley on Wednesday, with Justice Brereton nominated as commissioner.
Justice Brereton led the investigation into alleged Australian war crimes in Afghanistan.
Nicole Rose and Ben Gauntlett have been nominated as deputy commissioners, Philip Reed as chief executive officer and Gail Furness as inspector.
Jaala Hinchcliffe will be an acting deputy commissioner for up to 12 months or until a third substantive deputy commissioner is appointed.
Proposed appointees:
More to come.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
