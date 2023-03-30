Broad church surrendered, Libs now an unelectable shadow

Liberal Party leaders from the aged and increasingly irrelevant John Howard through to the secretive and untrustworthy Scott Morrison were fond of telling us that they listened to and drew their strength from quiet Australians, the so-called silent majority.
After yet another electoral thumping, however, it's becoming increasingly clear that they and those still in or seeking elected positions listen only to the ideologically narrowly focused right-wing media, the self promoting noisy right-wing shock jocks and the conspiracy theorising rabble on social media.
Convinced that these are the views of the "silent" majority the ever shrinking Liberal party is becoming a party of the right and ultimately an unelectable shadow of its former self. No longer a "broad church" the Liberal Party is being rejected by the electorate at every opportunity. It would seem though that the right-wing factions would rather remain in perpetual opposition than allow any kind of reform of the party. That can't be good for any state or the nation as a whole.
What an excellent history lesson from former diplomat, Janaline Oh ("Indigenous Voice to Parliament is an anti-racist measure and a win for multicultural Australia", March 28). And especially so coming from one who appears to be first generation Australian. She seems to understand far better than many multi-generation white Australians exactly what the Voice is about and explains it with clarity on not just historical, but also moral grounds. And, through her own experience Ms Oh highlights the lesson that should be noted by all who claim there is no discrimination in Australia.
Finally, Ms Oh confirms former chief justice Robert French's similar, legally-based conclusion that the Voice is not about race. He said: "It rests upon the historical status of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders as Australia's Indigenous people. It does not rest upon race". We need more people like Janaline Oh - many more.
I write to strongly support the views expressed by Bernard Collaery (March 28), regarding the necessity for the AG to drop all charges against Richard Boyle.
The information Richard Boyle leaked on the ATO was an entirely legitimate disclosure of that department's malfeasance. Similarly, the charges against David McBride over the alleged Afghani murders should immediately be terminated.
Civil Liberties Australia urges the federal Labor government to amend the Public Disclosure Act to better protect courageous whistleblowers like Boyle and McBride.
Bradley Perrett makes an excellent point in acknowledging the critical role of journalists that "to the extent we're up to the job" discuss the realities of submarine warfare.
Such "stuff" that "ministers don't want to ventilate" might also include the situation where a nuclear powered (and armed) submarine is detected - but can it actually be engaged? We speak of destroying a sub, but what happens to its reactor and possibly several nuclear weapons on board if a missile or torpedo hits?
Those irresponsible words "collateral damage" take on a whole new meaning when continents and oceans are caught up in one massive nuclear explosion as the sub is "destroyed".
I've recently returned from a road trip to the Hunter Valley and Central Coast. May I assure James Holder (Letters, March 29) that many many roads have suffered significantly in this unusual period of wet weather. The ACT is no exception.
Governments make decisions about spending scarce resources on the principle of "the greatest good for the greatest number". Major thoroughfares and those well frequented roads must get priority attention.
What may be a reasonable case is undercut by dog-whistling which is always a nasty art in public discourse. Mr Holder takes the cake in implying resources are wasted on the tram line (urban consolidation and climate change abatement), the big magpie (uplifting public art) and the rainbow roundabout (celebrating human rights to equality). The lowest rhetorical gambit of all is to imply a child or elderly person may die if his special pleading is not needed.
Most people, including elderly people like myself, know it's all about risk and probability. A responsible driver will always drive to conditions, including on poor roads.
As an interstate visitor I am hoping that the Pialligo Estate will continue to operate. It has become a favourite for events that bring family and friends together in a beautiful and relaxed setting.
There are all too few enterprises in Australia that combine a sense of rural tradition, architectural appeal, delicious food and wine, and put visitors at ease for a special social event.
If circumstances change and it can continue to operate, please tell us immediately. I would like to make a booking.
It was with two minds that I read the article "Urgent need for reform" (March 27, p1) over breakfast the other morning. Relief that finally the ACT government realises that building a prison to house those who commit misdemeanors related to mental health and or drug use problems does not reduce recidivism. But disturbing that it has taken so long to realise this.
Under protest from organisations such as Families and Friends for Drug Law Reform the Alexander Maconochie Centre was opened in the ACT in 2008. It has taken 15 years to realise that a range of treatment options for those suffering drug and mental health problems was the answer then and continues to be the answer to this day.
Restricted drug decriminalisation for personal use will come into effect in the ACT in October this year and provides a great opportunity to turn around the rate of imprisonment. It is hoped that this new legislation will be enacted in good faith by all involved and drug and mental health issues are treated not punished.
Several letter writers have quoted various lawyers stating that the Voice would not be able to unduly influence government actions either at parliamentary or executive levels nor indulge in court action.
I am not a lawyer but just a simple old applied scientist so I must interpret the issues based on observation of facts not opinions. Firstly I observe that in any court case half the lawyers are wrong - they lose. Hence the opinions of lawyers should be treated with caution no matter how important they are alleged to be.
Secondly I note that any group purporting to represent a section of the public has inclinations to take to the courts to enforce its views on everyone. Often called "lawfare".
Thirdly those who wish to enforce their views on others often manipulate groups in order to have a pseudo platform to enforce their views.
To summarise. If the Voice becomes part of the constitution it will be used by pressure groups to force their opinion on all of us through manipulation and creation of "rights" and verbal history whether by persuasion or court action.
Accordingly, although I can support a Voice external to government, I cannot support a Voice in the constitution.
The IPCC has given us a final dire warning. We are moving inexorably towards climate disaster. But our major parties would have us Australians believe we can pat ourselves on the back for promising to meet our cowardly Paris carbon pollution reduction targets, while continuing to fatten our greedy selves through fossil fuel exports. The logical and ethical bad faith is akin to pumping water on a sinking ship from our compartment into someone else's, all the while singing "for we are jolly good fellows".
What would it actually take for us to respond to the emergency properly? Yet more proof of the ongoing destruction of the planet? A modicum of moral courage? Or perhaps a simplistic wild-western narrative blaming someone besides ourselves, a few big underwater guns with which to shoot the villain, and $368 billion dollars at hand.
I left my house this morning in a short, quiet street, to walk our little dog. Up the street, advancing upon unsuspecting households, bearing newspaper like propaganda, were at least four Christian proselytising couples.
For those who side eye the Muslim and Buddhist communities, when was the last time a practitioner of those faiths knocked on your door to convert you to devotion to their version of God? Just asking for a friend.
Now that South Australia has passed legislation giving the go ahead for a "Voice" in that state, and in the event that other states follow suit, will Abanese's version take precedence? Will they work as one?
Things are just getting confused as they go along. Perhaps our PM might enlighten us as to what the ultimate Voice to Parliament will eventually look like.
It's not that I'm opposed to the Voice for Indigenous people, it's just that I don't see why poor people, homeless people, sick people, old people and other disadvantaged groups can't have their own "Voices" too.
Mr Foreman, so sorry about your wife but what you said about nursing homes (Letters, March 29) is unfair. I have seen how the carers in my nursing home look after people with dementia. They are caring. they treat the individual with respect and do what they can to make each one comfortable. It's a hard job. So while you can't look after your wife, and that must hurt, these people can and they do a bloody good job. It's not all about money it's about helping you and your wonderful wife, so until the law changes it is what it is.
If reports about Sports Integrity Australia's mishandling of the Peter Bol drug samples are proven correct then that agency should be subject to the same punishment Bol would have faced if guilty. They and the staff involved should lose their licence and right to practice in the field for four years.
The two most dangerous places to be in the USA are active military service and attending school. Trump is a big supporter of the NRA. So much for "Making America Great Again". He and the country are starting to look like a sick (deadly) joke.
A recent visit to South Africa provided me with a cautionary example of the consequences of not getting our energy transition right. Mismanagement of infrastructure has led to load shedding blackouts on a huge scale. Divesting ourselves of our present electrical power producing capacity without a well established and well managed capacity replacement plan puts us on track to replicate the experiences of South Africa, California and elsewhere.
Re a letter by Warwick Williams (March 30), if we are all to be considered as belonging to one nation, then I would have thought that everything the government does, including health, education, social services, climate policies and defence and everything else, affects all of us. That includes our Indigenous peoples.
I heard on Radio National constitutional law expert Professor Anne Twomey being interviewed re the Voice. She answered "Well, you know..." a little too frequently to give me any confidence that if it is introduced it won't result in a lawyers' picnic.
Letters to the editor should be kept to 250 or fewer words. To the Point letters should not exceed 50 words. Reference to The Canberra Times reports should include a date and page number. Provide a phone number and address (only your suburb will be published). Responsibility for election comment is taken by John-Paul Moloney of 121 Marcus Clarke Street, Canberra. Published by Federal Capital Press of Australia Pty Ltd.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.