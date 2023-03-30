Broad church surrendered, Libs now an unelectable shadow

Mr Foreman, so sorry about your wife but what you said about nursing homes (Letters, March 29) is unfair. I have seen how the carers in my nursing home look after people with dementia. They are caring. they treat the individual with respect and do what they can to make each one comfortable. It's a hard job. So while you can't look after your wife, and that must hurt, these people can and they do a bloody good job. It's not all about money it's about helping you and your wonderful wife, so until the law changes it is what it is.