The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Broad church surrendered, Libs now an unelectable shadow

By Letters to the Editor
March 31 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former prime minister John Howard in Parliament last week. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Former prime minister John Howard in Parliament last week. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Liberal Party leaders from the aged and increasingly irrelevant John Howard through to the secretive and untrustworthy Scott Morrison were fond of telling us that they listened to and drew their strength from quiet Australians, the so-called silent majority.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.