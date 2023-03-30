Times Past: March 31, 1981

Thanks to the new world of streaming services, the public has seen some insights into just what it takes to get a modern sport club off the ground, running and successful. Things were a little bit different for Canberra's foray into the NSW Rugby League competition.
On this day in 1981, Canberra was accepted into the then NSWRL competition.
Canberra was admitted as the 14th team into the competition for the 1982 season. After a four-hour hearing of submissions and debate, NSWRL general committee delegates voted 24-18 to include Canberra as the 14th team ahead of Campbelltown.
The pendulum swung in Canberra's way when Canberra delegates committed Canberra to paying the fares of the Sydney teams when travelling to Canberra for games.
Don Furner snr, who guided Eastern Suburbs to a Sydney premiership in 1974, was named as Canberra's coach. He was confident the new club would perform creditably in the next year.
Les McIntyre, the president of the Canberra and District Rugby League and the Queanbeyan Leagues Club, which was supporting the Canberra venture, said: "I'm delighted. It's the best thing that has happened to Canberra since its inauguration as far as sport is concerned."
Asked what the deciding factors had been between Canberra and Campbelltown, he said: "We have the financial capacity and the administrative ability plus the backing of the people of Canberra, which is paramount."
There were suggestions Canberra would be known as the Raiders and the team colours would be emerald green and white. The team would be based at Seiffert Oval, Queanbeyan.
News of the decision was well-received at the ACT Leagues Club in Braddon late in the night. Don Elphick, the club's president, and Jerry Edwards, a director, were in Sydney for the meeting of the NSWRL general executive.
"It'll be noisier tomorrow night, when they get back and the word is out", club co-manager Max Chapman said. "Right now I think it's really great. It means the boys can stay in the bush and not have to leave to go to Sydney. In years to come it'll give all the juniors in the area the chance to play in Sydney."
