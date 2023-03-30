The Canberra Times
Times Past: March 31, 1981

By Jess Hollingsworth
March 31 2023 - 12:00am
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1981.
Thanks to the new world of streaming services, the public has seen some insights into just what it takes to get a modern sport club off the ground, running and successful. Things were a little bit different for Canberra's foray into the NSW Rugby League competition.

