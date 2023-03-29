Raiders legend Mal Meninga believes Canberra will need to show Jack Wighton more than just money to convince him to stay in the capital, admitting he won't be surprised if the five-eighth leaves the club.
An ever-growing list of teams have entered the race to secure Wighton for next season and beyond, after the 30-year-old told the Raiders he wanted to test the open market rather than re-commit to the club he debuted for in 2012.
Wighton was expected to pocket $900,000 if he took up a contract option for 2024, but other clubs are believed to be ready to offer him more than $1 million per season.
The Raiders will fight to keep him as their marquee man, but money and the potential to join a "premiership-ready" team could convince him to walk away from the Green Machine.
Meninga said while those things were important at this stage of Wighton's career, a "crucial" factor to his next move will be what comes after he hangs up the boots in a few years.
"If I was in Jack's shoes, I'd be looking at what the club can offer me beyond playing," Meninga told The Canberra Times.
"That's a really important to decision, so he's got to put himself first and his family first.
"They've got to work with Jack around his interests. That's really crucial. When his footy career is over in four, five or six years, what does he do then?"
Wighton's manager Matt Rose didn't respond to enquiries from The Canberra Times on Wednesday, but it's reported that up to 10 clubs have sought out the Clive Churchill and Dally M Medal winner.
The Dolphins, Parramatta, Tigers, Titans and the Roosters have been flagged as potential suitors and Meninga expected there to be "enormous interest" in recruiting Wighton.
"I could see him in Queensland," Meninga said.
"If the Dolphins could convince Jack that they're not far away from a premiership ... Wayne's a master coach and Kristian Woolf will take over from him.
"But it's all around the sell. It's can we win a premiership, and what can we do for him after footy."
That will be what the Raiders will be putting together to try and retain Wighton.
He came close to premiership glory with Canberra in 2019, and while at the club he's played for the Kangaroos as well as NSW in State of Origin, producing his best form under long-time coach Ricky Stuart with whom he has a close relationship.
Melanie Dinjaski
