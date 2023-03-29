The Canberra Times
ACT government set to pass laws to allow recorded courtroom evidence to be used in retrials

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
March 30 2023 - 5:30am
Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury. Picture by Karleen Minney
Evidence recorded in courtrooms will be allowed in ACT retrials under changes to be made by the ACT government.

