Government needs a plan to cut smoke

The days of the end of wood-heaters in Canberra appear to be numbered, based on new data and recommendations that paint a bleak picture of the impact of firewood smoke.
A new report from the ACT Commissioner for Sustainability and the Environment suggests that based on that harm to the community, they should be given a fixed end date.
Commissioner Sophie Lewis has called for a target date for the replacement of the heaters by electric alternatives in all suburbs except rural areas, and her report also says installation of new wood heaters should be banned.
Existing ones would need to be phased out. Her recommendation is precisely that - a recommendation to the government.
The Labor-Green Coalition will decide the matter, and it is not yet clear how far the government is prepared to go.
The Minister for the Environment, the Greens MLA Rebecca Vassarotti, made warm, approving comments when she presented the report to the Assembly - but then pointed out that the current wood heater replacement program which relies on incentives "has led to the removal of over 1250 old wood heaters that do not meet the current national emissions standards".
So it is not clear that incentives rather than compulsion are ruled out.
What we do know is that there is clear scientific evidence that inhaled wood smoke is not good for human beings.
A robust study in the northern New South Wales town of Armidale published in the Medical Journal of Australia found that exposure to the smoke reduced life expectancy by a year.
The report's co-author Professor Dorothy Robinson said: "It's just as important to protect our health from wood smoke pollution as other people's cigarette smoke, because both contain the same and very similar chemicals and are linked to the same illnesses that affect children as well as adults."
The ACT government must now weigh these dangers of wood smoke with having to compel people to use electric heating, with electricity generated by non-carbon sources.
In presenting the report, the minister acknowledged that "only a small number of Canberrans use wood heaters as their primary heating source".
"We need to balance that fact against changing global scientific guidelines relating to wood heater emissions and the health impacts wood heaters do have on members of our community in our future policy," Ms Vassarotti said.
She and the government have six months to respond to the commissioner's recommendations.
The response needs to be measured. Incentive schemes can work - but only if they are well designed.
The incentives have to be big enough to induce change. If they aren't, they are worthless as no more than the illusion of action.
There is little doubt that action is needed.
Wood-burning stoves give off an aroma that many find comforting - but the toxic particles they emit cannot be ignored.
Above all, businesses selling fireplaces and wood for fuel, along with homeowners, need clarity. They do not need a call for more research.
The minister said that the report she was presenting to the Assembly was a "critical trigger to have conversations about how we heat our homes".
More important is to use it as a prompt to hard-headed analysis of the best way to diminish harmful wood smoke in the atmosphere we all breathe, while bringing the community along with that change.
