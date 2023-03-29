The Canberra Times
Comment/Editorial

Government needs a plan to cut smoke

By The Canberra Times
March 30 2023 - 5:30am
Businesses selling fireplaces and wood for fuel, along with homeowners, need clarity.
The days of the end of wood-heaters in Canberra appear to be numbered, based on new data and recommendations that paint a bleak picture of the impact of firewood smoke.

