"Well said, John," says Old Donald. "I was reminded of the old line that goes 'You're stuck with family but you can choose your friends.' It's always amazed me that with America in such a perennial mess they still prize their in-house political behaviour, while our lower house is so often akin to a fowl barn and full of cacophony and silly, childish (not to mention demeaning) insult. The afterward friendships you refer to are great, but it's the before and during times that are the problem (Rudd and Hockey spring to mind as apparently good mates prior to Rudd's 2007 success: was it all sham on Insiders?) What a shame (for example) two of our very greats, Fraser and Whitlam, couldn't have got their acts together in say 1973-83. What a gift to the nation's arts and culture that might have been!"