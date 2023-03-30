This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
She died a lonely, anonymous death on a cold winter's night almost nine years ago, her body discovered in her tent pitched by the creek.
She'd been camped there for some time, another nameless person caught in the bitter cycle of homelessness. There was nothing suspicious about her death, which was probably caused by hypothermia and malnutrition. It was simply tragic.
Even back then, in this middle-sized regional town near the coast, homelessness had revealed itself as an urgent problem. The showground, with its sweeping views of the river, had become a refuge for people sleeping in tents, caravans, cars and even the stables long before fire, floods, the pandemic and its aftermath of soaring rents and a shortage of dwellings made the problem even more acute.
Even in the centre of town, empty blocks of land bore evidence of rough sleepers. Plastic sheets strung between bushes covered grimy sleeping bags and the detritus left by nocturnal occupants. Scenes like this were nothing new in the big city but in this town they came as a shock.
The local newspaper began a campaign calling for action, charities went to work, a shelter was opened and so, too, were the town's eyes. Soup kitchens were set up. School children collected blankets and food. A homeless hub served as a meeting place for the destitute.
The town was familiar with poverty - it had always been at the lower end of the socioeconomic scale and had known hardship - which probably explained its generosity when confronted with homelessness on a scale it hadn't seen before.
But despite the town's best efforts the homelessness problem never got better. If anything, it's worse than ever. It's a story repeated across the country and it's not just the marginalised who are facing winter in tents and vans and cars - in many cases it's people with jobs who simply can't find or can't afford to put a roof over their heads.
There was a chance this week to finally get some federal action on the national housing crisis but the Greens stood in the way and refused to support the government's Housing Future Fund. Their argument: it didn't go far enough.
The government's aim was for the $10 billion fund to provide 30,000 social and affordable homes in its first five years. The Greens are demanding an immediate $5 billion be spent on affordable housing - they want a million homes built - and a freeze on rent increases for two years. They're correct when they say the government's plan will only scratch the surface but surely that's better than doing nothing at all. And as the PM pointed out in Question Time yesterday, rent controls and regulation are state government responsibilities. Delays to the fund will only extend the misery facing so many Australians caught up in the crisis.
Add to that urgency dire signs on the housing construction front. The Urban Development Institute is warning that a slowdown in new home sales will worsen the rental affordability crisis even further. The institute says that in 2022 greenfield lot sales almost halved and apartment sales fell to their lowest level since the global financial crisis. It predicts dwelling completions this year will fall even further this year.
Put simply, we can't afford to kick the housing can further down the road. As this regional town knows only too well, the crisis has been in the making for years.
- Inflation has softened for the second month in a row, building the case for an interest rate pause when the Reserve Bank board meets next week. Consumer prices lifted 6.8 per cent in the 12 months to February, sinking from 7.4 per cent annual growth in January.
- Children will be put at the centre of proposed law reforms to make court processes for separating families simpler and safer. Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said the current parenting framework in the Family Law Act was complex, confusing and in some cases led to unsafe parenting arrangements.
- Australians can catch a rare glimpse of a planetary parade in the night sky this week. Venus, Jupiter, Mercury, Uranus and Mars will all be visible in a "relatively unusual" phenomenon, according to Professor Tim Bedding, astronomer at the University of Sydney. Stargazers should look to the west as soon as it begins to get dark.
YOU SAID IT: Politicians extend the hand of friendship across the ideological divide and the NSW election's "race to the top".
Elaine says: "What a pleasant surprise in the NSW election. Courtesy and respect shown by both sides, long may it continue. Thank you for reminding us that it has occurred previously, that differing opinions do not have to descend into disrespect and rudeness. Let us have more of it."
Samantha is not a fan of negative campaigns: "When campaigns solely focus on what the party can do for the local, state or country, instead of the supposed damage the other party will cause, then campaigns will carry more meaning. Until then, I ignore it all and make my decision on polling day."
Allan says: "I, too, was very impressed with the extraordinary civility of the transition from Dominic Perrottet to Chris Minns, a rare thing in politics these days. Sadly Anthony Albanese, having promised better behaviour in Parliament, is setting a very bad example by reverting to his old combative ways. Question Time has quickly descended into an embarrassing shout fest from both sides. I shudder to think what students from all over Australia who visit Parliament House must think."
"Well said, John," says Old Donald. "I was reminded of the old line that goes 'You're stuck with family but you can choose your friends.' It's always amazed me that with America in such a perennial mess they still prize their in-house political behaviour, while our lower house is so often akin to a fowl barn and full of cacophony and silly, childish (not to mention demeaning) insult. The afterward friendships you refer to are great, but it's the before and during times that are the problem (Rudd and Hockey spring to mind as apparently good mates prior to Rudd's 2007 success: was it all sham on Insiders?) What a shame (for example) two of our very greats, Fraser and Whitlam, couldn't have got their acts together in say 1973-83. What a gift to the nation's arts and culture that might have been!"
Arthur says: "I remember when there was a debate about televising Question Time conflicting with children's programs. My thought was someone does not understand the difference between programs suitable for children and childish programs. I have given up on watching Question Time. I wonder why the media bothers to report it. As for the election campaign I ask, 'What campaign?' I live in Armidale and heard almost nothing about the election. I saw only one political billboard. Does that make us lucky or unlucky to live in a safe electorate?"
Paul suggests: "I think the answer to confected, but malicious, Question Time misbehaviour is two-fold. First, apply the same standards to interactions that apply in any workplace (the APS Code of Conduct could be the guide). Second, the speaker should be given the power to ruthlessly enforce the standards. Egregious or repeated breaches would earn an extended suspension or a sacking. The behaviour we see in QT would not be tolerated anywhere else in society."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
