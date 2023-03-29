Australia's most experienced bakers competed against each other at the Canberra Baking Show and some of them shared their tips for baking the best pies and cakes.
Josh Nickl from Gumnut Patisserie in the Southern Highlands entered this year's Canberra Baking Show with his milk chocolate mousse cake with fig compote and a pistachio sponge.
He and dozens of bakers from across the ACT and NSW baked their best pies, cakes and pastries for the ultimate Perpetual Ribbon prize.
Contestants can enter three divisions with the champion savory exhibit, champion bread exhibit and the champion cake and pastry exhibit.
It took him three days of preparation to prepare his cake for the competition and the most important tip he has for new beginners is attention to detail.
"If you're starting off you need to have attention to detail, really read those recipes your making a pie for family desert. If you follow the process ... you'll succeed in baking bread or pastry," Mr Nickl said.
The Canberra Baking show attracts the most competitive bakers around the Australia and chief judge Stewart Latter judged dozens of pies, pastries and cakes.
"The taste is that when you eat it, you've got a nice mouthfeel and it's not, you know, bitter with chocolate," Mr Latter said.
Canberran Chris McGlashan likes to bake in her free time and she thought she'd have a crack at the baking competition with her meat pie.
Ms McGlashan bakes her pies the way she likes them, "I like a nice pastry and a nice filling".
Pie judge Jason Warwick has been judging pies his whole life and according to him perfect pastry makes for the best pie.
"Always looking for good pastry, nice meat flavours, making the sure the pastries baked through," Mr Warwick said.
"But we find most of the time people under bake bottoms," he said.
Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. Kerem covers all local stories in the national capital. His email is kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. Kerem covers all local stories in the national capital. His email is kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.