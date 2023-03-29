The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Expert bakers shared their secrets for the best pies and cakes at the Canberra Baking show

Kerem Doruk
By Kerem Doruk
March 30 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australia's most experienced bakers competed against each other at the Canberra Baking Show and some of them shared their tips for baking the best pies and cakes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kerem Doruk

Kerem Doruk

Cadet Journalist

Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. Kerem covers all local stories in the national capital. His email is kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.