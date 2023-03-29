Police arrest trio after allegedly finding stolen car in Chisholm

ACT police said they arrested three people after locating a stolen vehicle on Tuesday.
On Tuesday morning, police received reports that a stolen Mazda Bravo with connections to a previously convicted person was spotted parked on a Chisholm residential street.
In the afternoon, a 27-year-old woman allegedly left the area in another vehicle and a traffic stop revealed she was in breach of her bail conditions.
She will face court on Wednesday charged with driving while disqualified.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Police also arrested a 28-year-old man allegedly hiding in the residence, who was charged with two counts of driving a motor vehicle without consent, joint of commission theft and make off without payment.
Police said he had prior connections to the stolen vehicle, and is also alleged to have broken bail conditions.
A 30-year-old woman also allegedly found in the residence was arrested on an outstanding warrant, after police checks revealed she had failed to attend a mandatory Sentence Administration Board meeting for previous offences.
The arrests were undertaken through Operation Targeting of Recidivism in Canberra (TORIC).
All three are expected to appear in court on Wednesday.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. A born-and-bred Canberran, she has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. A born-and-bred Canberran, she has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.