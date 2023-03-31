The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Green juice, microdosing, cupping and cocaine? Netflix's Wellmania takes a humorous dive into the heady world of wellness

By Edith Jennifer Hill
April 1 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

What does it mean to be well? Wellmania, inspired by Brigid Delaney's book of the same name, attempts to answer this question.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.