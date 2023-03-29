Australia's community housing organisations have emphasised the urgent need to pass the government's key housing legislation, which has failed to get the support of the Senate this week.
Labor hopes to deliver 30,000 social and affordable housing properties through its $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund in its first five years but has not secured the support of the Greens and two crossbenchers.
It means the bill cannot be established in law until after the May 9 federal budget.
Community Housing Industry Association chief executive Wendy Hayhurst said while the fund could be bigger, the longer it took for it to be established, the longer before they could tender for projects.
"We have at the moment 123,000 homeless households, we have 650,000 plus people in rental stress," she said.
"The fund isn't going to meet all those needs, but at least it's a start and can be built on."
Managing director of the Australian Housing and Urban Research Institute Dr Michael Fotheringham said there was broad consensus among the community sector that the bill should be passed.
"We absolutely need to get on with it and every week of delay is harmful to hundreds of thousands of Australian households who are struggling to keep a roof over their head," he said.
"It's not time for political theater, it's time to get on with it."
Dr Fotheringham said there would be time to build on housing commitments after the fund was established.
National Shelter executive officer Emma Greenhalgh said the delays on the bill were disappointing.
"We do understand ... that senators want to make sure that their jurisdictions are getting their fair share and possibly more out of the fund but we would just like to see negotiations continue and we'd like to see the fund pass as soon as possible so that construction can begin on houses," she said.
The Greens want the government to commit at least $5 billion in annual funding for housing, a national rent freeze, doubling rent assistance and $1 billion dollars for First Nations housing.
"$5 billion in the context of a federal budget where they're carving out hundreds of billions of dollars for other projects is super reasonable," the party's Housing spokesperson Max Chandler-Mather said.
Mr Chandler-Mather also said Labor's bill was leaving renters behind: "We've lost count of the reports that come every day that people are getting moved onto the streets because they can't afford $150 rent increases," he said.
Ms Hayhurst said her organisation supported many of the Greens' demands but believed some of them could be delivered via other government mechanisms.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday accused Mr Chandler-Mather of being "more obsessed by the politics than outcomes".
"All those who say they support increased investment in social and affordable housing should vote for the bill. It's as simple as that," he said.
"I find it rather bizarre, the argument that says, 'What we want is more money, and therefore we'll vote for no money'."
"It's up to the Greens political party to explain their position on that."
Housing Minister Julie Collins continues to negotiate with Mr Mather-Chandler, as well as crossbecnh senators David Pocock, Jacqui Lambie and Tammy Tyrrell.
ACT Senator David Pocock is pressing for the fund to be doubled to $20 billion, while senators Lambie and Tyrrell want a commitment of at least 1200 homes for Tasmania.
"We desperately need a stronger response to such a huge and acute crisis," Senator Pocock said.
"Everyone, from the private sector property groups to community housing providers to think tanks says there needs to be a bigger investment."
I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
