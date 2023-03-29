The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Community housing organisations urge Senate to support government's $10 billion housing future fund

Miriam Webber
Natalie Vikhrov
By Miriam Webber, and Natalie Vikhrov
Updated March 30 2023 - 5:47am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in question time. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in question time. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Australia's community housing organisations have emphasised the urgent need to pass the government's key housing legislation, which has failed to get the support of the Senate this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

Natalie Vikhrov

Natalie Vikhrov

Federal politics and public service reporter

Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.