Times Past: April 2, 1985

On this day in 1985, The Canberra Times featured a picture on the front page of a radio broadcasting studio with an important story as to how it got started.
The radio station 1RPH still operates today "turning print into sound" and had humble beginnings in 1985.
The studio at the time was about the size of a large closet, crammed with old broadcasting equipment, lovingly restored to working condition.
The station, primarily for print-handicapped people, broadcast its first programs the day before and received congratulatory telephone calls from groups as varied as the Australian Federal Police, senior citizens and print-handicapped people in the ACT.
The programs broadcast by 1RPH included readings from newspapers, talking book segments, interviews, comedy spots, serials, a women's magazine segment, community service announcements and religious services on Sundays.
Programs under consideration included children's segments on Saturday mornings and Teen Time, which would be broadcast by teenagers from Canberra schools.
The station is broadcasting between 7am and 11am and again between 5pm and 11pm five days per week, on 1620KHz and is run by volunteers.
Those who are without broadcasting experience will undertake a rigorous training program to keep the standard as high as possible.
As is the case with many community-based organisations, funds are tight, and the station is looking for help to complete a broadcasting and production centre at Gungahlin.
Volunteers with or without previous broadcasting experience were encouraged to apply.
