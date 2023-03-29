The Canberra Times
Amanda Vanstone | Enough with the woke era, it's time to cancel cancel culture

Amanda Vanstone
By Amanda Vanstone
March 30 2023 - 5:30am
"If what you say offends me you are a bad person. I subjectively allocate or withdraw merit from you." Picture Shutterstock
The woke era will get worse in Australia before it starts to dissipate. We usually lag a bit behind American trends, so I predict it will get worse. However what we loosely refer to as "the Aussie spirit" has a BS barometer that just cannot go over a certain point without exploding. The pressure is building up.

Amanda Vanstone is a former senator for South Australia, a former Howard government minister, and a former ambassador to Italy. She hosts Counterpoint on ABC Radio National and writes fortnightly for ACM.

