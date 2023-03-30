The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Alexander Smith sentenced for drug trafficking, burglary in ACT Supreme Court

TP
By Tim Piccione
Updated March 30 2023 - 12:06pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A drug-trafficking burglar gave police consent to search his vehicle after two men tried to carjack him, leading officers to find heroin and methamphetamine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.