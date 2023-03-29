Easter craft at the Fyshwick Fresh Food Markets on Saturday

Visit the Fyshwick Fresh Food Markets on Saturday for some Easter craft fun.
Kids can create their bunny ears adorned with pretty flowers, bright blooms, glitter, and gems made from felt and paper.
Or make the perfect Easter hat for the annual parade.
It's all happening on Saturday: 9am to 12 noon for the bunny ears workshop and 1pm to 4pm for the hat-making workshop.
Both at the Niche Markets, next to Juice Hut.
It's free but bookings essential at https://www.fyshwickmarkets.com.au/events The link is here.
