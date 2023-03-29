Future of Civic pool to be set this year: Barr

An announcement on the future of the Civic pool - which has long been at the centre of contention over the future of a city stadium - will be made before the end of the year, Chief Minister Andrew Barr has said.
Mr Barr said the government was investigating sites for a new swimming pool, as the current site, which he noted was built to coincide with the 1956 Melbourne Olympics, was reaching the end of its life.
"We'll have some further announcements on that in the not-too-distant future. I would certainly like to have greater certainty this year," Mr Barr told ABC radio on Wednesday.
Mr Barr said the government would either have to close the current pool for up to two years to fix it, or could build a new pool and close the existing pool for redevelopment once the new site is open to the public.
The Chief Minister again said the pool land was too small for a new stadium in the city, despite the site being identified a decade ago as a potential site.
"The progress on a new stadium will be in partnership with the Australian Sports Commission, or at the proposed rejuvenated AIS precinct in Bruce," he said.
"That's what the government's working towards in partnership with the Commonwealth. We will strike an MOU between the two governments to progress the renewal of the AIS precinct. The first step in that, clearly, is the restoration of the AIS Arena."
Mr Barr has previously suggested the Civic pool site could become home to a music venue to attract mid-scale touring acts to the capital.
The government had chosen to pursue a new theatre and new music venue ahead of a new stadium because the city did not have equivalent spaces, while it did have sports infrastructure that was fit-for-purpose for the time being, Mr Barr told The Canberra Times in December.
The Canberra Business Chamber on Wednesday called on the government to start work on a stadium and convention centre to create jobs and boost investment in the tourism industries.
"Let's make these critical projects part of a clearly articulated infrastructure implementation strategy, and let's commit to developing business cases in 12 months and having shovels in the ground in five years," chamber chief executive Graham Catt said.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
