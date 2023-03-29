The Canberra Times
Future of Civic pool to be set this year: Barr

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated March 29 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 4:00pm
The Civic pool, which is likely to be redeveloped. Picture by James Croucher
An announcement on the future of the Civic pool - which has long been at the centre of contention over the future of a city stadium - will be made before the end of the year, Chief Minister Andrew Barr has said.

